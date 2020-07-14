Six golfers fired 5-under par 66’s to share the first round lead of a SwingThought tour event at Bermuda Run Country Club on Tuesday.
Among the six tied for the lead is Ben Schlottman of Advance, a former golfer at Auburn. Also tied for the lead are Chase Parker, Stoney Crouch, Ben Griffin, amateur Ryan Gerard and 18-year-old Akshay Bhatia, who lives in Wake Forest and turned professional last summer after one of the best amateur careers in a long time.
The final round of the tournament will be Wednesday.
Sitting one shot back after shooting 67 are Brendon Doyle, Ryan Cole, Johnny Watts, Jacob Shuman and Alex Smalley. Winston-Salem’s Ryan Sullivan is two shots back after shooting 68.
Lee Detmer, a former Wake Forest golfer, shot 1 under 70 and is tied for 26th.
