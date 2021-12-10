Best bets for the week ahead in sports

A look at events of interest to Triad sports fans over the next week:
Friday
Dudley football
The Panthers will play Greenville Rose in the Class 3-A state championship at 7 p.m. Friday (WMYV) at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. Follow @JoeSireraSports for updates on Twitter, and find coverage at Greensboro.com after the game and on Saturday morning and find more in Sunday’s Sports section.
Greensboro Swarm
The NBA G League Hornets affiliate will host Mexico City at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Tickets: Starting at $10, ticketmaster.com. Information: greensboro.gleague.nba.com.
Saturday
A&T
The Aggies men’s basketball team (3-7) visits Central Florida, 2 p.m. (ESPN+). The women’s team, whose 1-6 record includes a loss at No. 1 South Carolina, will hosts its longtime friends from the MEAC, N.C. Central, at 2 p.m. (ESPN+) at the Corbett Sports Center. Information: NCATAggies.com.
UNCG
The Spartans men’s basketball team (7-2) will visit No. 13 Tennessee (6-2), 4:30 p.m. (SEC). The Volunteers, who beat North Carolina by 17 on Nov. 21, have lost only to No. 6 Villanova and in overtime to Texas Tech.
Greensboro College
The women’s (7-1) and men’s (4-5) teams will host Mary Baldwin in a doubleheader, at 2 and 4 p.m., in their final 2021 home games at Hanes Gymnasium. Information: GreensboroCollegeSports.com.
Guilford College
The women’s basketball team (1-6) will host Apprentice at 2 p.m. at Ragan-Brown Field House. Information: GuilfordQuakers.com.
Wake Forest
The Demon Deacons men’s basketball team (8-1) will host USC-Upstate at 7 p.m. at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem. Tickets: Starting at $10, godeacs.com.
Carolina Thunderbirds
The hockey team will face off against Port Huron at 6:05 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. The home game is the T-birds’ last until New Year’s Eve. Tickets: Starting at $9, ticketmaster.com.
Sunday
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers (5-7) are one of seven teams that share their record or are 6-6 or 6-7 in the NFC, and they’re contending for the sixth and seventh positions in the playoffs. They’ll host one of those teams, Atlanta (5-7), at Bank of America Stadium, 1 p.m., WGHP.
N.C. State
The Wolfpack (7-2) will face its biggest non-conference test when it plays No. 1-ranked Purdue, but now 8-1 after a loss to Rutgers on Thursday night, in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m., Big Ten Network.
Tuesday
Wake Forest
The men’s basketball team is home to meet VMI at Joel Coliseum, 7 p.m. Tickets: Starting at $10, godeacs.com.
Wednesday
UNCG
The women’s basketball team will host Elon at 7 p.m. at Fleming Gym. Information: UNCGSpartans.com.
Thursday
Appalachian State and Duke
The Appalachian State men’s basketball team (5-4), which won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and earned an NCAA bid last season, makes the first of two trips down Tobacco Road this season, visiting No. 3 Duke (7-1), 7 p.m., ESPN2. The Mountaineers will return five days later to play at Carolina.