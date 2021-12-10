 Skip to main content
Best bets for the week ahead in sports
Best bets for the week ahead in sports

South Point at Dudley (copy)

Dudley’s Mehki Wall, right, and Jahmier Slade will hope for one more celebration this football season, on Friday night in Kenan Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, NEWS & RECORD

A look at events of interest to Triad sports fans over the next week:

Friday

Dudley football

The Panthers will play Greenville Rose in the Class 3-A state championship at 7 p.m. Friday (WMYV) at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. Follow @JoeSireraSports for updates on Twitter, and find coverage at Greensboro.com after the game and on Saturday morning and find more in Sunday’s Sports section.

Greensboro Swarm

The NBA G League Hornets affiliate will host Mexico City at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Tickets: Starting at $10, ticketmaster.com. Information: greensboro.gleague.nba.com.

Saturday

A&T

The Aggies men’s basketball team (3-7) visits Central Florida, 2 p.m. (ESPN+). The women’s team, whose 1-6 record includes a loss at No. 1 South Carolina, will hosts its longtime friends from the MEAC, N.C. Central, at 2 p.m. (ESPN+) at the Corbett Sports Center. Information: NCATAggies.com.

UNCG

The Spartans men’s basketball team (7-2) will visit No. 13 Tennessee (6-2), 4:30 p.m. (SEC). The Volunteers, who beat North Carolina by 17 on Nov. 21, have lost only to No. 6 Villanova and in overtime to Texas Tech.

Greensboro College

The women’s (7-1) and men’s (4-5) teams will host Mary Baldwin in a doubleheader, at 2 and 4 p.m., in their final 2021 home games at Hanes Gymnasium. Information: GreensboroCollegeSports.com.

Guilford College

The women’s basketball team (1-6) will host Apprentice at 2 p.m. at Ragan-Brown Field House. Information: GuilfordQuakers.com.

Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons men’s basketball team (8-1) will host USC-Upstate at 7 p.m. at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem. Tickets: Starting at $10, godeacs.com.

Carolina Thunderbirds

The hockey team will face off against Port Huron at 6:05 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. The home game is the T-birds’ last until New Year’s Eve. Tickets: Starting at $9, ticketmaster.com.

Sunday

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers (5-7) are one of seven teams that share their record or are 6-6 or 6-7 in the NFC, and they’re contending for the sixth and seventh positions in the playoffs. They’ll host one of those teams, Atlanta (5-7), at Bank of America Stadium, 1 p.m., WGHP.

N.C. State

The Wolfpack (7-2) will face its biggest non-conference test when it plays No. 1-ranked Purdue, but now 8-1 after a loss to Rutgers on Thursday night, in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m., Big Ten Network.

Tuesday

Wake Forest

The men’s basketball team is home to meet VMI at Joel Coliseum, 7 p.m. Tickets: Starting at $10, godeacs.com.

Wednesday

UNCG

The women’s basketball team will host Elon at 7 p.m. at Fleming Gym. Information: UNCGSpartans.com.

Thursday

Appalachian State and Duke

The Appalachian State men’s basketball team (5-4), which won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and earned an NCAA bid last season, makes the first of two trips down Tobacco Road this season, visiting No. 3 Duke (7-1), 7 p.m., ESPN2. The Mountaineers will return five days later to play at Carolina.

