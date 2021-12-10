Best bets for the week ahead in sports

A look at events of interest to Triad sports fans over the next week:

Friday

Dudley football

The Panthers will play Greenville Rose in the Class 3-A state championship at 7 p.m. Friday (WMYV) at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. Follow @JoeSireraSports for updates on Twitter, and find coverage at Greensboro.com after the game and on Saturday morning and find more in Sunday’s Sports section.

Greensboro Swarm

The NBA G League Hornets affiliate will host Mexico City at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Tickets: Starting at $10, ticketmaster.com. Information: greensboro.gleague.nba.com.

Saturday

A&T

The Aggies men’s basketball team (3-7) visits Central Florida, 2 p.m. (ESPN+). The women’s team, whose 1-6 record includes a loss at No. 1 South Carolina, will hosts its longtime friends from the MEAC, N.C. Central, at 2 p.m. (ESPN+) at the Corbett Sports Center. Information: NCATAggies.com.

UNCG