The new PGA Tour stars are coming to the Wyndham Championship next week and are bringing all their shot-making skills.

One of them, Akshay Bhatia, 21, is coming off his first PGA Tour win last week at Tahoe Mountain Club.

Mark Brazil, the executive tournament director of the Wyndham Championship, summed it up nicely about the slender left-hander’s game: “He can hit all the shots, and I mean all the shots.”

Bhatia, who lives in Wake Forest, is looking forward to playing close to home. He and his family moved from California to North Carolina when he was 9-years-old, and it wasn’t long after that that Bhatia fell in love with golf. That led to his determination to one day make it to the PGA Tour.

He did it in an unconventional way, bypassing college and turning pro at 17.

“I think anything in life and in golf, patience is a pretty important thing,” said Bhatia, whose amateur record rivals that of Tiger Woods. “It was a lot of learning and learning fast and I’ve been a pro now for four years. I’ve learned so much so this means more than you can imagine to play against the best players in the world.

“The success I’ve had in winning on the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour, it’s awesome to see my small progression. I don’t know what to say about my journey, but it’s definitely different but I hope it’s inspirational to some.”

Bhatia, at age 15, missed by a shot in qualifying for the Wyndham Championship at Bermuda Run Country Club in 2017, started the overlapping season in the fall of last year ranked No. 354 in world. He’s now ranked 106th, and has put himself in contention for making the FedEx Cup playoffs next month.

Next week’s Wyndham Championship is the final stop on the regular-season schedule, and he’s 92 on the points list, but if he has another good week he could move into the top 70. In past years, the top 125 get into the playoffs, but that number is now 70.

Bhatia has been given two sponsor’s exemptions to play in the Wyndham Championship, but missed the cut both times.

“To end the season in North Carolina and coming off my first PGA Tour win is great. I haven’t had the best of records, there so hopefully this year I’ll change that,” he said.

Other young guns who will be in the field include Alex Smalley, a Duke graduate who is a member at Sedgefield Country Club. He’s had success on his home track with a tie for 13th last year and comes in ranked 66th in the world.

Ben Griffin, a Chapel Hill native and North Carolina graduate, finished fourth last year. He’s 68th on the FedEx Cup points list. He needs a solid finish to extend his season into the playoffs.

Griffin is having a rebirth after stepping away from pro golf in 2001 working as a loan officer for a mortgage company.

“We really like the young guys that we’ve added to this year’s field,” said Brazil. “It’s really a strong group and they can all play.”

Sam Bennett, who won the 2022 U.S. Amateur and was a Texas A&M star before turning pro, finished tied for 16th at the Masters as the low amateur.

Also, Raleigh native Ryan Gerrard, another North Carolina graduate, turned professional last year and will play on a sponsor’s exemption.

Next week’s Wyndham Championship, which will be the 84th edition of one of the longest-running tournaments on the PGA Tour, will begin Aug. 3.

One golfer who won’t be there is defending champion Tom Kim, who won last year’s tournament at the age of 21. He’s battling an ankle injury and pulled out of the tournament.

Kim is another golfer on the PGA Tour who didn’t get there through college, something that Bhatia said isn’t a bad thing.

“Tom Kim, who is the past champion who is younger than I am, has taken a different route as well and it’s where golf is going and it’s exciting,” Bhatia said. “I think a lot of people like to see the younger generation show case what we have.”