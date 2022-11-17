'Big Cats' pave the way for Evans and Eastern Guilford during playoff run

GIBSONVILLE — This story was supposed to be about Eastern Guilford running back Jaiden Evans. And, deservedly so, after the senior rushed for a mind-boggling 678 yards and 10 touchdowns on the road in the first two rounds of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West football playoffs.

But it’s also about the “Big Cats,” the Wildcats' offensive linemen who have opened the holes for Evans and kept quarterback Tyreik Boyd clean for most of the season. They’ve earned their respect heading into Friday’s third-round game at West Henderson (12-0).

“The nature of that job, they don’t look for (respect) and they don’t need,” says Brad Melton, Eastern Guilford’s offensive line coach. “They’re selfless people by nature anyway. It’s as much a highlight for them to see Tyreik throw a touchdown pass or Jaiden to score or any of the other backs. When they see them score, they know their job’s been done.”

That doesn’t mean the Big Cats don’t deserve some attention in their own right. Let’s start by getting to know the five starters a little bit better.

Senior center Donte Lipscomb is the biggest of the Cats physically, at 6-feet-4, 330 pounds, and literally the focal point of the line.

“I do believe I’m the center of the O-line,” Lipscomb says, “but the most father figure of the O-line would probably be Eric, because he’s so … Eric. He’s just very fundamental.”

“Eric” is fellow senior Eric Ainsworth, Eastern’s 6-2, 290-pound right tackle, who was a second-team All-Area selection last season.

Left guard Xavier Wilson, a 6-1, 290-pound sophomore, is definitely the biggest personality among the Cats, and the heir apparent to Lipscomb as the group spokesman.

“I think I’m the lineman with the most dog in him,” Wilson says, “but if you asked the rest of the guys what they think they’d say it’s them.”

Right on cue, right guard Chris Riley, a 6-3, 295-pound junior, chimes in saying, “I feel like I’m definitely the best competitor when it comes to this sport.”

The quietest of the Cats is 6-0, 295-pound sophomore left tackle Jaiden Dumas, who brings it back to Ainsworth, saying, “I might get pounded on for saying this – and my group of Big Cats all play very well and very hard – but No. 51 (Ainsworth), no matter what the scoreboard says, will always give 120 percent.”

That’s who the Big Cats are, but what makes them so effective? Melton says, “The chemistry is just really, really good.”

Turning it around

Injuries early in the season, not necessarily to starters but to players who helped the group’s chemistry, led to an 0-3 start in non-conference play. Things could’ve gone south from there for head coach Tony Aguilar’s team, but the offensive line helped pull things back together.

“We told ourselves, we have to do this better,” Lipscomb says. “We can’t be allowing this many pressures on the quarterback, this many tackles for losses in the backfield, any of that. … After going 0-3 we knew we had to step up our game, because at the end of the day it falls on us offensively.”

Adds Wilson, “Let’s be real. Nobody likes going 0-3. It doesn’t feel good.”

The offensive line, more than any other position group, has to play as a unit to have success and to allow the entire offense to be successful. They also have to work in unison with Evans or fellow running backs Javen Cole and Braxton Veiga.

“It’s almost like a dance between the two,” Melton says. “Both (the line and the runner) have to be in sync for it to work.”

Melton saw that begin to happen more often heading into conference play in Week 4.

“It was them finally jelling and coming together,” he says of his Big Cats. “For the first few weeks it was a group of two and a group of three or five individuals. It takes all five playing as one to be successful. … They kind of got tired of getting their rear ends handed to them and figured out how to come together and play more as a unit.”

Melton also re-emphasized fundamentals and reminded his linemen that the mental side is as important as the physical for them.

“They have to decipher what front it is, what blitz it is, what’s your call for each play,” he says. “There’s a lot of smarts to playing that position that they don’t get credit for.”

Evans certainly gives his Big Cats credit.

“When you’ve got your linemen getting 79-plus pancakes (blocks), you have to make them look good,” the senior running back says. “All of those big runs fall back on them (and downfield blocking from Eastern’s receivers), so I’m just staying humble and hungry for more.”

Wilson, the Wildcats’ left guard, says, “Blocking for Jaiden, it’s not like any other running back. I’ve got a special connection with Jaiden because he knows his linemen very well. The hole might not look open, but it really is because our running back knows how to hit the cutback.”

Not coincidentally, Eastern’s early struggles coincided with Evans’ absence, as he missed the first three games with an injury to his left shoulder. But once he and some of his teammates were back in the lineup, Eastern won six straight before losing 51-13 to Dudley in the de facto Mid-State 3-A championship game.

“When I did come back, any time I hit the ground they were the first ones running over to help me up, to make sure I was good, make sure I was straight,” Evans says of his Big Cats. “I knew my brothers had my back.”

Evans rushed for 745 yards and 12 TDs in the seven regular-season games he played before his breakout postseason performance. At 5-6, 160 pounds, he’s far from the biggest back, “but I’m just a very downhill runner,” he says. “I’m elusive a little bit, but more of a power back. I’m really balanced. I don’t have that much speed, but I make up for it with my power and my mindset.”

What’s his favorite play to run behind the Big Cats? It’s a running play called “GT.”

“When you’ve got (Lipscomb) and Ainsworth both pulling on GT, it’s over with,” Evans says. “It’s one kicking and one wrapping, and I know that one wrapping is going to put that linebacker on his butt (Evans makes a loud WHAP! sound) and I’m going right down the seam.”

It's about trust

Aguilar says the trust between Evans and his Big Cats and between the Big Cats and the coaches has been a key to Eastern’s offensive success and 8-4 record, particularly in the two playoff wins – 56-42 at Monroe Parkwood and 62-42 at Asheville Erwin. In key situations, the Wildcats’ head coach usually has a play in mind heading into a timeout, but he’s not afraid to go in a different direction.

“I’ll say, ‘All right, big guys, what do you want?’ They’ll call it, and that’s what we’re going to run,” Aguilar says. “If they want iso, or power or a zone play, 95 percent of the time that’s what we’re calling, and 95 percent of the time they’ve been right.”

That’s what Evans hopes to see again Friday night in Hendersonville.

“It feels pretty great,” he says of the team’s playoff success, “but the job’s not done yet. We still need to take it week by week and get the biggest picture, what we really want,” Evans says, pointing at his right ring finger.