Big Four Tip-off high school basketball returns

GREENSBORO — The second edition of the Big Four Tip-off Classic will be played Nov. 21-22. The high school basketball event features boys and girls teams from Dudley, Grimsley, Page and Smith.
Tickets are $10 per session and can be purchased online at GoFan.co.
Here is the schedule for this year's event:
NOV. 21
Boys
At Dudley
Grimsley vs. Smith, 6 p.m.
Page at Dudley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
At Smith
Grimsley vs. Dudley, 6 p.m.
Page at Smith, 7:30 p.m.
NOV. 22
Boys
At Page
Dudley vs. Grimsley, 6 p.m.
Smith at Page, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
At Grimsley
Dudley vs. Page, 6 p.m.
Smith at Grimsley, 7:30 p.m.