 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Four Tip-off high school basketball returns

  • 0
HSExtra-basketball

GREENSBORO — The second edition of the Big Four Tip-off Classic will be played Nov. 21-22. The high school basketball event features boys and girls teams from Dudley, Grimsley, Page and Smith.

Tickets are $10 per session and can be purchased online at GoFan.co.

Here is the schedule for this year's event:

NOV. 21

Boys

At Dudley

Grimsley vs. Smith, 6 p.m.

Page at Dudley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

At Smith

Grimsley vs. Dudley, 6 p.m.

Page at Smith, 7:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

NOV. 22

Boys 

At Page

Dudley vs. Grimsley, 6 p.m.

Smith at Page, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

At Grimsley

Dudley vs. Page, 6 p.m.

Smith at Grimsley, 7:30 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert