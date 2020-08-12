The Big South Conference, which includes High Point University among its membership, has joined the list of leagues delaying its fall sports seasons with hopes of playing in the spring.
Men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball are the affected sports. Fall competitions for men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis and out-of-season competitions in spring sports have been suspended as well, the league announced in a news release.
Big South football members voted to allow up to four non-conference games in the fall at institutional discretion.
“We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall,” Commissioner Kyle Kallander said in the news release. “However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge. Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year.”
Big South member institutions may continue with permissible athletics activities, as defined by NCAA regulations and with the exception of fall sport competition, at their own discretion and in accordance with applicable local and state regulations and procedures.
