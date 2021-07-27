BIG SOUTH PRESEASON HONORS

Poll
School (first-place votes in parentheses) Points
1. Monmouth (16) 141
2. Kennesaw State (1) 117
3. N.C. A&T 100
4. Charleston Southern (1) 85
5. Campbell 82
6. Gardner-Webb 59
7. Hampton 35
8. Robert Morris 29
Note: North Alabama, which is transitioning to Division I, was not eligible.
Aggies named to all-conference team
First team: RB Jah-Maine Martin, DL Jermaine McDaniel, LB Kyin Howard.
Honorable mention: WR Korey Banks.
As voted by media members and the conference's head coaches.
Full team at BigSouthSports.com.
