BIG SOUTH PRESEASON HONORS
BIG SOUTH PRESEASON HONORS

Big South Conference logo

Poll

School (first-place votes in parentheses)      Points

1. Monmouth (16)                                               141

2. Kennesaw State (1)                                         117

3. N.C. A&T                                                          100

4. Charleston Southern (1)                                 85

5. Campbell                                                           82

6. Gardner-Webb                                                  59

7. Hampton                                                            35

8. Robert Morris                                                   29

Note: North Alabama, which is transitioning to Division I, was not eligible.

Aggies named to all-conference team

First team: RB Jah-Maine Martin, DL Jermaine McDaniel, LB Kyin Howard.

Honorable mention: WR Korey Banks.

As voted by media members and the conference's head coaches.

Full team at BigSouthSports.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

