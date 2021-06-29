Bill White Scholarship Fund helps 13 more baseball players

GREENSBORO — The Bill White Scholarship Fund will help another 13 high school seniors pay for college this year.

The fund awards scholarships to former Colt League players who are enrolling at a college or university. The criteria include academic excellence, exemplary citizenship and financial need.

This year's scholarships will be awarded between the opening night games of the Colt East Zone Tournament on Wednesday, July 21, at Stoner-White Stadium. Bill White's granddaughter, Courtney Charles, and Bobby Dawson will present the checks and plaques to the winners.

The Bill White Scholarship Fund was established in 1980 following White's death from cancer. He was responsible for starting Colt Baseball for 15- and 16-year-olds locally in 1965. Bobby Dawson was the first recipient, in 1981, and with this year's awards the fund has given 291 scholarships totaling over $ 265,000. The amounts range from $500 to $2,500.

This year's 13 recipients are:

• Chadwick Carpenter, Ragsdale (N.C. State).

• Nolan Cathers, Williams (North Carolina).

• Clayton Edmondson, Southern Guilford (GTCC).