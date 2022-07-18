Billy Horschel plans to join Davis Love III in Wyndham Championship field

Among the newly announced players for the field at the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship:
Billy Horschel
2021-22 season
- Won The Memorial in June
- Second at Zurich Classic of New Orleans, T2 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational No. 15 in FedEx Cup points standings
- No. 15 in world rankings
- No. 10 in U.S. Presidents Cup points; the top six earn automatic berths
Notable
- 2014 FedExCup champion
- Seven PGA Tour victories
- 10th Greensboro appearance
- Second at 2020 Wyndham
Davis Love III
Notable
- Three-time tournament champion (1992, 2006, 2015)
- 25th Greensboro appearance; only Fuzzy Zoeller (26) and eight-time champion Sam Snead (34) have made more
- World Golf Hall of Fame member
- 21 PGA Tour event victories
- Has played in the Ryder Cup six times; two-time captain
- Has played in the Presidents Cup five times; captain of 2022 team
About the Wyndham
Dates: Aug. 4-7 (pro-am is Aug. 3)
Site: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com; prices increase July 24; all sales are online only
Information: WyndhamChampionship.com