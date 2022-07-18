 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Billy Horschel plans to join Davis Love III in Wyndham Championship field

  • 0
Memorial Golf

Billy Horschel celebrating with his family on the 18th green after winning The Memorial in June.

 Darron Cummings, Associated Press

Among the newly announced players for the field at the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship:

Billy Horschel

2021-22 season

  • Won The Memorial in June
  • Second at Zurich Classic of New Orleans, T2 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational No. 15 in FedEx Cup points standings
  • No. 15 in world rankings
  • No. 10 in U.S. Presidents Cup points; the top six earn automatic berths

Notable

  • 2014 FedExCup champion
  • Seven PGA Tour victories
  • 10th Greensboro appearance
  • Second at 2020 Wyndham

Davis Love III

Notable

  • Three-time tournament champion (1992, 2006, 2015)
  • 25th Greensboro appearance; only Fuzzy Zoeller (26) and eight-time champion Sam Snead (34) have made more
  • World Golf Hall of Fame member
  • 21 PGA Tour event victories
  • Has played in the Ryder Cup six times; two-time captain
  • Has played in the Presidents Cup five times; captain of 2022 team

People are also reading…

About the Wyndham

Dates: Aug. 4-7 (pro-am is Aug. 3)

Site: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro

Tickets: Ticketmaster.com; prices increase July 24; all sales are online only

Information: WyndhamChampionship.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert