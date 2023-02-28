HIGH POINT — Cherokee held Bishop McGuinness’ major Division I prospect to just six points in the first half. But the Braves’ early third quarter scoring drought and Adelaide Jernigan’s second half surge pushed the Villains to a 56-42 win and their 15th Final Four under Coach Brian Robinson.

The NCHSAA 1A women’s basketball regional final was played at Southwest Guilford, after Cherokee sent an attendance-related petition to the NCHSAA.

“I knew that in the beginning, it wasn’t going our way and I had to kind of had to hold myself back, but in the second half, I knew I could attack, get to the rim and they were going to call a foul,” said Jernigan. “It helped them get into foul trouble, which helped us got us to the line for the one-and-one more (free throws) more.”

The No. 2-seed Villains will next face No. 13-seed Robbinsville, which defeated No. 16 Draughn 65-41.

In McGuinness’ second game of the season, Cherokee held it to 42 points, its third lowest scoring output on 31.9 percent shooting. In the early going, the Braves’ box-and-one man-to-man defense kept Jernigan off the scoreboard until 1:10 left in the first quarter. She scored after senior guard Charley Chappell tipped a pass near halfcourt to her teammate off to the right, who converted an easy transition layup.

The Villians (26-4) shot 44 percent in the first two quarters, but the Braves (26-4) contained Jernigan and Appalachian State-bound senior Take Chappell to a combined 11 points. At the break McGuinness led 24-20.

That would soon change. Aggressive defense created six-empty handed possessions, three turnovers and four missed field goals as the lead expanded to 12.

“I think a lot of it was helping the helper,” Tate said. “So when someone goes to help someone else, you just leave and help each other get to those guys.”

Jernigan had a game-high 22 points, making seven of eight free throws, all in the second half.

Sophomore Whitney Rogers led Cherokee with a team-high 21.

Based on NCHSAA Section 4.3.2-E, basketball playoff games are to be held at the higher seed’s home site, in this case, Bishop McGuinness. However, according to Section 2.2.3-D, the Association “has the right to require host teams to find an adequate facility based on expected attendance or quality of venue.”

McGuinness Athletics Director Jeff Stroller said that it was confirmed over a phone call early Monday morning with NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker that Cherokee had petitioned to the Association about moving the game to a larger venue to accommodate its expected spectator attendance.

Stroller added that the McGuinness’ Krispy Kreme Athletic Center has a capacity of just over 800 and planned to have over 400 allotted for the visiting team. He said that the school has never had to stop fans at the door in a sellout for a regular season or playoff game in the past, which would include the Lady Villains’ second game this season vs. the Braves, but said that Cherokee has a reputation for “bringing more fans to a playoff game than even most 3A and many 4A schools.”

Informed mid-Monday morning of the official decision to re-locate the game, Glenn High School was considered a possible site but its estimated capacity in the 1200s was still not considered large enough for a program that Stroller said was told had about 3,000 attend its home playoff game Saturday, Feb. 25 against East Wilkes.

The athletics director said that Southwest’s facility holds 1,900-plus and that Brandon Christman and his staff “have been amazing to work with, which has made everything much easier.”

According to policy, McGuinness did not have veto power to possibly override the relocation decision.

Southwest was available for use with its boys and girls teams falling in the NCHSAA 4A second and first rounds respectively.

The Lady Villains entered this regional semifinals matchup with a first round 54-15 win over No. 31-seed Hayesville, a second round 54-14 win over No. 18-seed North Stokes and a third round victory over No. 7-seed Bessemer City, 62-55. The most recent of those was its closest margin of victory since its three-point win over Middle Tennessee Christian on Dec. 31.

The Jan. 17 defeat to Charlotte Catholic is its only loss this season to an NCHSAA member.

Cherokee reached this game with home playoff victories over No. 30-seed Highland Tech, No. 19-seed Mount Airy and No. 6 East Wilkes by 53, 17 and 16 points, respectively.