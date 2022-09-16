Bishop McGuinness wins Wells Fargo State Cup

CHAPEL HILL — Bishop McGuinness has won the N.C. High School Athletic Association's 42nd annual Wells Fargo Cup competition in Class 1-A for the 2021-22 school year.

The award recognizes the NCHSAA programs that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletics performance within each of the state’s four classifications. It was the eighth title for Bishop McGuinness, but the Villains' first since the 2014-2015 school year.

The other winners were Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (4-A), Croatan (3-A) and Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (2-A).

Bishop McGuinness earned nearly half of its points for the year during the spring as the top 1-A finisher in boys and girls lacrosse. The Villains also won the 1-A boys team tennis championship to finish the year with a total of 497.5 points, well ahead of Huntersville Christ the King (416.67). Bishop also won state championships in girls basketball and boys cross country.

The only other area school that finished in the top 10 in its classification was Dudley, which placed ninth in Class 3-A.