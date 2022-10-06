BOA Nutrition blasts into the market for endurance athletes. Its CEO in Winston-Salem is leading the charge.

If you want to break into the crowded marketplace of sports nutrition for endurance athletes, you need to go in with a game-changer.

BOA Nutrition, whose chief executive officer, Jon Pritchett, works in Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter, believes it has done just that with development of portable aerosol products that are designed to get athletes refueled more rapidly during training and competition.

"These guys are really trying to break the mold and deliver sports nutrition in a totally unique way," says Des Linden, the 2018 Boston Marathon champion and a BOA believer. "How it's getting to the body is a new, interesting kind of development they're working on ... but it's just going to get better. That they're committed to trying something new and investing in sports nutrition is really exciting."

Linden, the first American woman to win in Boston in 33 years, isn't the only athlete to find the product exciting. So does Sam Long, the top American triathlete.

Endure is also in use by men's basketball players at Duke and North Carolina and by football players at N.C. State, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. Athletes at South Carolina, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State and Navy are also refueling with BOA. So are the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. And BOA has developed partnerships with USA Triathlon and Ironman, the latter of which is staging its World Championship this week in Hawaii.

Athletes, whether competing at an elite level or in their communities, lose sodium through sweat at various rates during competition, and performances decrease when they do. Electrolyte drinks, sodium capsules and other products can help them refuel but pass through the digestive system, which takes time for the body to process.

Think 30 to 90 minutes.

BOA's Endure blasts a slightly salty, berry-flavored squirt, 150 milligrams per serving, into an athlete's mouth, hitting transmucosal receptors and promoting faster absorption.

Think three to nine minutes.

"It's genius, actually, to be able to bypass the gut and get this even quicker," says Susan Kitchen, a dietitian, endurance coach and athlete and an adviser to BOA Nutrition.

Growing BOA Nutrition

BOA Nutrition was founded by Hank Durschlag, who lives in Clemson, S.C. Durschlag's background includes leadership in two other companies that developed sports nutrition products for athletes.

"Hank is our chief innovation officer," Pritchett says, "so he does all the formulations, creates the technology, does all the research, heads up R&D, writes all the patents, then we have lawyers finish them.

"He's a serial entrepreneur, came out of the health-care industry, got into nutraceuticals and sports nutrition products, probably 15 years ago."

Durschlag called on relationships with Dr. Jeffrey R. Bytomski, a DukeHealth sports medicine specialist and the head medical team physician for Duke Athletics, and Dr. David Berkhoff of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine's Sports Medicine Institute to help build his product-and-delivery idea.

Chapel Hill's Daren Lucas serves as BOA's chief revenue officer and leads plans involving advertising and partnerships. And the BOA Nutrition team continues to develop seed funding.

"We've raised $3.75 million the first time we raised money," Pritchett says. "We're in the process of raising another $2.5 million now. We'll probably do another raise, a Series A raise, next year.

"It's probably going to take us another couple of years before we're profitable," he adds. "We want to grow rapidly, but we want to manage the growth. To develop new products, we've got to spend money on R&D and development and those products."

Endure, which has certification for sport from the National Sanitary Foundation, is available for purchase at BOA's web site. A 2-ounce canister, containing 25 servings, sells for $19.99 (4-ounce cans, with 50 servings, are $29.99). BOA Nutrition, which is formulated in California and canned in Florida, also is beginning to experiment with retail sales in Florida.

Pritchett, who lives in Bermuda Run, is optimistic about the company's potential in the long run.

"Not exaggerating, this really could be a billion-dollar business," he says. "Now a lot of good things have to happen. But I can see it."

Delayed fatigue, improved performance

In November, BOA expects to release Ignite, another aerosol that will deliver carbohydrates, B vitamins, caffeine and electrolytes. Linden will use the new spray when she races in the New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.

"I've gotten some early samples of the Ignite, which is a nice little caffeine boost," Linden says. "For a marathoner, getting caffeine in late in the race is just so important. So to have another option for that will be pretty critical this fall when I take on New York."

Ryan Bolton, who competed in the first Olympics triathlon in 2000 and who coaches 10 athletes entered in the Ironman World Championship, calls Endure and Ignite unconventional but innovative. He has tried the products, and so have his athletes.

"It's just like an IV drip of getting the fuel in and caffeine and electrolytes," Bolton says. "Conventionally, people eat bars or gels or gummies and stuff like that. But this is actually a spray form, which is pretty easy to get in. Probably most importantly, absorption is enhanced."

The 2-ounce canisters measure just more than an inch wide and 5 inches high; the 4-ounce cans are just short of 2 inches wide and nearly 6 inches high. They're designed to fit in runners' hip pockets or fuel belts or in cyclists' jerseys or Bento boxes.

"It's easy to carry, it's easy to use," Kitchen says. "You open your mouth, you blast for two seconds and you swirl it around with your tongue for about 10 seconds and then you can drink. It's really seamless."

As Kitchen hinted, Endure and Ignite aren't substitutes for sports drinks. She says BOA Nutrition's supplements just work faster.

And she believes they work.

"We really know because of how they feel, compared to their other training sessions where they did not have it," she says of athletes who have tested the aerosols. "What we really see is delayed time to fatigue, improved performance until the end, better recovery. I have some athletes who have less headaches. Some athletes get a headache immediately when they're dehydrated, others don't. Lower heart rates until the end, because the more dehydrated you are the harder your heart has to work even at a slower pace and you're wondering what the heck's wrong with you.