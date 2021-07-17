 Skip to main content
Bowman Gray Stadium racing schedule postponed
The view atop Bowman Gray Stadium about 15 minutes before rain caused postponement of the night's schedule.

 Eddie Wooten

A deluge of rain just after cars in the night's first race took the green flag caused postponement of Saturday night's schedule at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The Stadium Stock Division cars had just raced through the first turn when heavy rain began to fall.

Rain checks from the evening can be used for the schedule of races on July 24. 

Besides two Stadium Stock sprints, the schedule on Saturday night would have featured two 25-lap races in the Modified Division, in which Tim Brown and Burt Myers are tied in the points standings; two 20-lap Sportsman Division races; a 20-lap Street Stock race; plus a skid race and a demolition derby.

