Rain got in the way last week at Bowman Gray Stadium with the action being canceled, but the forecast looks promising for Saturday night.

With just three weeks left in the 75th season of racing, there’s not a lot of time left in any of the four divisions.

This week’s featured race will be the Ortega 100 lapper in the Modified Division.

Nothing has been decided in any of the four divisions’ points races.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first race is at 8 p.m.

Here’s a rundown of what’s ahead for Saturday

Ortega 100 for the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series

Twin 20s for the McDowell Heating and Air Sportsman Series

One 20-lapper for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

One or two 15-lap races for the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

Midway Mobile Storage Chain Race

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available at stadium gates or online with advance purchase

Parking is free.

Winners from two weeks ago

Jason Myers (Modified); Zack Ore, Riley Neal (Sportsman); Brad Lewis (Street Stock); A.J. Sanders, Tyler Bush (Stadium Stock)

