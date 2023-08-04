Rain got in the way last week at Bowman Gray Stadium with the action being canceled, but the forecast looks promising for Saturday night.
With just three weeks left in the 75th season of racing, there’s not a lot of time left in any of the four divisions.
This week’s featured race will be the Ortega 100 lapper in the Modified Division.
Nothing has been decided in any of the four divisions’ points races.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first race is at 8 p.m.
Here’s a rundown of what’s ahead for Saturday
- Ortega 100 for the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series
- Twin 20s for the McDowell Heating and Air Sportsman Series
- One 20-lapper for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series
- One or two 15-lap races for the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series
- Midway Mobile Storage Chain Race
- Case of mistaken identity: Costco water bottles wrongly brand UNCG as an HBCU
- Police: Doctor shot to death by partner in mid-afternoon at park. The two were parents of a toddler son.
- Domestic dispute turns deadly in Eden
- Greensboro food desert appeared on track to finally get a Lidl. Then contamination was found in the soil of the planned site.
- Nature's call: Guilford's Underground Railroad holds a history of heartache, hope
- Woman, 32, dies of gunshot wound in Greensboro, police say
- Woman, 62, charged with 2 counts of assault on a child under 12, Greensboro police say
- Big changes at Belews: As coal ash transfer begins, Duke looks at options
- NCDOT eliminates train stops in smaller cities, leaving rider to ask: Whose 'Piedmont' is this?
- Company behind Rockingham casino made campaign contribution to Berger in 2022
- Rep. Manning's office releases details on injuries in vehicle crash
- 'We're not Las Vegas': In tense meeting, Rockingham residents say no deal to casino
- Much-awaited East Gate City Boulevard plan aims to promote 'community building'
- Judge: Former Greensboro officer denied immunity in civil rights lawsuit
- Burlington police investigate shooting Tuesday night outside movie theater
Tickets
- $12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available at stadium gates or online with advance purchase
- Parking is free.
Winners from two weeks ago
Jason Myers (Modified); Zack Ore, Riley Neal (Sportsman); Brad Lewis (Street Stock); A.J. Sanders, Tyler Bush (Stadium Stock)
More info
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!