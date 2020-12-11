Brad Davis named Guilford football coach

GREENSBORO — Former Guilford player Brad Davis has shed the "interim" tag and will be the Quakers' head football coach for the spring 2021 season.

Dr. Sharon Beverly, Guilford's interim director of athletics, announced the appointment Friday.

"Guilford College could not have a better leader for our football program," Beverly said in a news release. "Coach Davis brings significant coaching experience and a unique understanding of our college. His integrity and vision for success will serve as key components to building a strong, competitive program."

Davis is in his 17th overall season at Guilford. He spent four years as a Quakers player and the last 12 as an assistant coach. Davis was promoted from assistant coach to assistant head coach in 2019 and then interim head coach in the fall of 2020 when Chris Rusiewicz resigned. Davis has served as offensive line coach, run-game coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Guilford.

A 2008 graduate, Davis started 33 of 34 games for the Quakers and was a second-team All-ODAC selection as a senior. The left tackle also won the Quakers' 2008 Charlie Griffin Award, given for loyalty and dedication to the team. A member of Guilford's spring 2008 Student-Athlete Honor Roll, Davis earned a degree in criminal justice. The Quakers' offense ranked among the NCAA Division III leaders in Davis' final three seasons and led the country in passing yards in 2006 and 2007.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

