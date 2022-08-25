Brandt Bronico earns contract extension with Charlotte FC

CHARLOTTE — Former Wesleyan standout Brandt Bronico has signed a contract extension with Charlotte FC that will keep him with the Major League Soccer club through the 2025 season with a team option for 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 27-year-old High Point native has appeared in every match of Charlotte FC's inaugural season, starting all but one as a defensive midfielder. Bronico's first and only goal for the club was a match-winner Aug. 17 in a 3-1 win at New York City FC, and he has three assists.

“We’re delighted to sign Brandt to a contract extension to commit his long-term future to Charlotte FC," the club's sporting director, Zoran Krneta, said in a news release. "His consistent performances have been crucial for us throughout our inaugural season, and he has undoubtedly earned this extension with his play on the pitch. Beyond that, Brandt also conducts himself professionally on and off the field, so he is an important figure in our locker room and in our community. He is North Carolina through and through and loves representing his local team, and we’re thrilled to keep him here through the prime of his career.”

Charlotte FC acquired Bronico on Dec. 18, 2020, in a trade with Chicago Fire FC. He was one of three Charlotte FC players – alongside Christian Fuchs and Adam Armour – to spend the 2021 season on loan with the Charlotte Independence in USL.

“I’m extremely excited to sign an extension with Charlotte FC, and I’m grateful for the continued trust and belief the club has put in me," Bronico said in the news release. "I look forward to being a part of the journey as we grow over the next few years. Most importantly, I can’t wait to bring an MLS Cup home to Charlotte and celebrate with our amazing fans.”

Bronico was with Chicago Fire FC from 2017-20, contributing two goals and eight assists in 66 appearances, including 40 starts. Chicago originally drafted the UNC-Charlotte alumnus 47th overall in the third round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

Bronico played collegiately for the 49ers from 2013-16, scoring 25 goals to go with 23 assists. As a senior in 2016, Bronico was named Conference USA Player of the Year and a second-team All-American. In addition to leading Wesleyan to multiple NCISAA state championships, he spent his youth career with NC Fusion and the Carolina Dynamo.