Brandt Bronico, High Point native, scores first Charlotte FC goal – and it is a big one

HARRISON, N.J. — High Point native Brandt Bronico has scored his first goal for Major League Soccer's Charlotte FC, and it's a game-winner.

Bronico fielded a pass from Karol Swiderski just inside the 18-yard box and blasted a shot into the right side of the net past diving New York City FC keeper Sean Johnson. The goal in the 77th minute put Charlotte FC ahead 2-1 against MLS' defending champions. The Crown captured a 3-1 victory at Red Bull Arena.

“Playoffs. That’s it, that’s all I think about every day," Bronico said, according to CharlotteFootballClub.com. "Getting three points and making playoffs.”

The top seven teams in the Eastern and Western conferences will earn playoff berths at the end of the 34-game regular season. Charlotte FC is in 10th place with 32 points through 26 games. The Columbus Crew (34 points, 24 games) is in fifth place, New England Revolution (34 points, 26 games) is sixth, and Orlando City (33 points, 25 games) holds the seventh spot. Also ahead of Charlotte FC are Inter Miami CF (33 points, 25 games) and FC Cincinnati (33 points, 25 games).

Bronico is a High Point native who once served as a Carolina Dynamo ball boy at Macpherson Stadium at Bryan Park, and he played for Greensboro Youth Soccer, North Carolina Fusion and Wesleyan Christian Academy. Bronico earned second-team All-America and Conference USA player of the year at Charlotte.

The Chicago Fire drafted Bronico in 2017. Bronico played for the Fire for four seasons before returning to Charlotte with its MLS team this season.