COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, but he appears to face steep odds to become the fourth Gator to win college football’s top individual award. Trask joined Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as finalists revealed on ESPN Thursday night. The prize will be awarded on Jan. 5. Once a front-runner for the Heisman, Trask lost some traction during consecutive losses by the Gators to close the season. But the redshirt senior’s record-setting resume proved to be too much for voters to ignore.
PRO FOOTBALL
The New York Giants might be closer to getting back starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones was listed as questionable after being limited in practice Friday. The Duke alumnus is recovering from hamstring and ankle injuries that have sidelined him for two of the last three games, but has made enough progress that could be behind center Sunday at Baltimore. If Jones is not available, Colt McCoy would start for New York (5-9), which needs to keep winning in the NFC East, where it trails Washington by one game and is tied with Dallas.
The Atlanta Falcons have declared receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack out for Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Mack, a six-time Pro Bowl pick, will miss his first game of the season with a concussion.
PRO HOCKEY
The NHL believes all seven Canadian teams will be able to start the season playing in their home arenas. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Thursday the league believes it is clear to play in Canada during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after discussions with the five provincial governments that have NHL teams to try to gain approval to start Jan. 13. “On the basis of our discussions in the past week, as well as our exchange of correspondence over the last 24 hours, we believe we are aligned and in agreement on the conditions on which each of our Canadian franchises can begin play in their own buildings,” Daly said. The NHL realigned its divisions for the season so that the North Division — which features all seven Canadian teams — would not have to cross the U.S.-Canada border, which remains closed to non-essential travel until at least Jan. 21.