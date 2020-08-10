Brooks Koepka is coming to this week’s Wyndham Championship.
Koepka, who has won three major championships and is ranked sixth in the world, committed last week to the tournament and is following through on the that commitment. The tournament will begin Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club.
“We were holding out hope that he would decide to play but we just never promoted that he was coming,” said Mark Brazil, the tournament director.
Brazil said on Monday morning that Koepka, who is 91st on the FedEx Cup points list after his finish on Sunday in the PGA Championship, is a big addition to an already good field.
With Koepka, 30, on board there are now 17 of the top 50 in the world rankings among the 156 golfers. The final two spots in the field will go to the top two finishers in the Monday qualifying tournament today at Bermuda Run Country Club.
“This is huge for us and he’s such a great player who obviously has been on a roll over the last several years,” Brazil said.
Koepka, who was in contention for his third straight PGA Championship when Sunday’s final round started in San Francisco, wound up tying for 29th after shooting 74.
This will be his third appearance in Greensboro. In 2014 he tied for 38th and in 2015 he tied for sixth which included a final round 65.
“I think I gave him a sponsor’s invite that first time he played here but he’s had some success in the couple of times he’s played here,” Brazil said.
Among the other high-ranking golfers who will compete are fourth-ranked Webb Simpson, eighth-ranked Patrick Reed, 13th-ranked Tommy Fleetwood and 16th-ranked Justin Rose. Simpson and Reed are past champions.
Shane Lowrey, the defending British Open champion, as well as Paul Casey, who tied for second at the PGA Championship on Sunday, is also in the field. Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia are also expected to play.
Brazil said having such a good field in the PGA Tour's final regular-season tournament will help with the television ratings. Fans are not allowed for the tournament because of the pandemic.
"I would think our TV ratings will be up there," Brazil said. "We really love the field for this year's tournament."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.