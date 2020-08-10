A strong Wyndham Championship field has picked one one late, big name: Brooks Koepka.
Kelly Gentry, Rehab Admissions Coordinator at @conehealth, has a final HUGE addition to the #WyndhamChamp field! @BKoepka— Wyndham Championship (@WyndhamChamp) August 10, 2020
Thank you to our local front-line workers for keeping us safe and healthy. 💙 pic.twitter.com/6ol8FkkmJy
Koepka tied for 29th Sunday at the PGA Championship, the season's first major, in San Francisco. After beginning the final round in contention for a third straight championship in the event, Koepka shot a 4-over-par 74.
“I mean, it’s my first bad round in a while in a major,” Koepka said, according to the Associated Press.
The round followed an unusual show of talk about a competitor, Dustin Johnson.
“I like my chances,” the four-time major winner said. “When I’ve been in this position before, I’ve capitalized. I don't know, he's won only one.”
Rory McIlroy came to Johnson's defense.
“Sort of hard to knock a guy (Johnson) that’s got 21 wins on the PGA Tour, which is three times what Brooks has,” McIlroy said, according to the Associated Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.