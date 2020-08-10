web koepka 081020

Brooks Koepka reacts after missing a putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

A strong Wyndham Championship field has picked one one late, big name: Brooks Koepka.

Koepka tied for 29th Sunday at the PGA Championship, the season's first major, in San Francisco. After beginning the final round in contention for a third straight championship in the event, Koepka shot a 4-over-par 74.

“I mean, it’s my first bad round in a while in a major,” Koepka said, according to the Associated Press.

The round followed an unusual show of talk about a competitor, Dustin Johnson. 

“I like my chances,” the four-time major winner said. “When I’ve been in this position before, I’ve capitalized. I don't know, he's won only one.”

Rory McIlroy came to Johnson's defense.

“Sort of hard to knock a guy (Johnson) that’s got 21 wins on the PGA Tour, which is three times what Brooks has,” McIlroy said, according to the Associated Press.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

