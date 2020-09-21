Bubba Wallace to drive for team owned by Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin

Bubba Wallace has a new ride, and he's moving from a partnership with one North Carolina legend to another.
Wallace will drive in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season for a single-car team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, NASCAR announced.
This is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career. I’m grateful and humbled that they believe in me and I’m super pumped to begin this adventure with them.— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) September 22, 2020
Wallace joined the team owned by Petty, a Level Cross resident who won 200 races and seven national championships during his own driving career, in 2017. Wallace has made 105 career Cup Series starts, all with Richard Petty Motorsports. Wallace has five top-10 finishes this year, including a fifth-place run in the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.
Wallace, the sport's only Black driver, has helped pushed NASCAR forward on race and social justice issues in 2020, urging the sanctioning body in June to ban the display of the Confederate flag by spectators at its tracks. Twelve days later, the sport surrounded him after a noose had been discovered at the end of a garage door pull in the team's stall at Talladega Superspeedway.
Wallace, who will turn 27 on Oct. 8, told his team this month that he would not return. And now he'll move from Petty, who would seem certain to make most sports fans' Mount Rushmore of athletic figures in the Old North State, to Jordan, the Wilmington native whose career at the University of North Carolina and in the NBA left him as the most famous basketball player on the planet and who would certainly qualify for the mythical N.C. Mount Rushmore.
Jordan has bought a NASCAR Cup Series Charter, according to NASCAR.com, and Hamlin, a Virginian, will be a minority owner.
Jordan has attended NASCAR races, including the 2019 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway when Hamlin competed for his first championship.
"Growing up in North Carolina, my parents would take my brothers, sisters and me to races, and I've been a NASCAR fan my whole life," Jordan said, according to a news release from the Hornets. "The opportunity to own my own racing team in partnership with my friend, Denny Hamlin, and to have Bubba Wallace driving for us, is very exciting for me. Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity and there have been few Black owners. The timing seemed perfect as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more. In addition to the recent commitment and donations I have made to combat systemic racism, I see this as a chance to educate a new audience and open more opportunities for Black people in racing."
Hamlin will continue to drive the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Hamlin is contending for the 2020 championship after scoring wins in six races.
A sign of things to come?— Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) September 22, 2020
Earlier this year, Hamlin approached Jordan about helping design the scheme for his No. 23 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series car.
Jordan had the design to Hamlin within three days, per @NBCSports. pic.twitter.com/Vw7ZcvxjSt
