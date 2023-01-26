Bull riding team moves from Winston-Salem to Greensboro

A professional bull riding team co-owned by NASCAR team owner Richard Childress and which spent its inaugural season in Winston-Salem is moving to Greensboro for its second season, according to a news release.

The city of Greensboro said in the news release that the Carolina Cowboys, competing in the Professional Bull Riders Team Series, announced on Thursday that the team is moving out of the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum and relocating to the Greensboro Coliseum beginning with the 2023 season. They will hold their first PBR Cowboy Days homestand at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sept. 22-24, the release said.

“We’re thrilled to be able to keep the Carolina Cowboys in the Piedmont-Triad and bring professional bull riding to Greensboro in 2023,” Childress said. “Our goal is to introduce an entirely new generation of fans to Western sports and can’t wait for everyone to experience our Cowboy Days homestand ..."

Childress co-owns the team with Jeff Broin, founder, chairman, and CEO of POET, which accordingto its web page is the world’s largest producer of biofuel and a global leader in sustainable bioproducts. The company headquarters are in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with 33 bioprocessing facilities across eight states and more than 2,200 employees.

On Jan. 6, RCR Racing announced that Childress and Broin had purchased the team.

Austin Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 champion, is the team's general manager. Dillon, who drives the No. 3 Chevrolet, is currently in his 10th year of NASCAR Cup Series competition. A former champion in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2013) and NASCAR Truck Series (2011), Dillon is a 19-time winner in NASCAR’s top-three touring series.

North Carolina native Jerome Davis, who co-founded PBR, is the Cowboys' head coach. Davis is a PRCA World Champion bull rider and member of the prestigious PBR Ring of Honor. Although his riding career ended in 1998 when he was thrown from a bull, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down, he remained in the industry by building Archdale-based Davis Rodeo Ranch into one of the PBR’s top stock companies raising bucking bulls alongside his wife, Tiffany, who is the team's assistant general manager.

The team roster features 2022 PBR World Champion Daylon Swearingen, 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis, 2020 PBR Rookie of the Year Boudreaux Campbell and four-time PBR World Finals qualifier Mason Taylor. Campbell achieved the league's first 90-point ride en route to the Cowboys' win in their opening game against the Arizona Ridge Riders.

During the inaugural year of the PBR Team Series, the Cowboys finished fourth in the regular-season with a 15-13 record. In the league's first championship in Las Vegas, the Cowboys were eliminated on the second day of competition.