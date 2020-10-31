Caldwell celebrates its second state volleyball championship

GREENSBORO — After a season grinding in an empty or near-empty gym while dealing with COVID-19, there was only one place for the Caldwell Academy volleyball team to celebrate a state championship Saturday: outside with the student section.

After a group hug, the Eagles burst through the gym doors and out into a courtyard to the cheers of the students and fans who couldn't be inside because of social-distancing guidelines.

“That was great, because all season all we wanted was to have our fans in the gym celebrating with us,” said senior outside hitter Gabby Black, who finished with 10 kills. “To be able to have them here today, watching from outside, that was just so cool to know they were here and we could celebrate with them.”

Caldwell got started toward that celebration and the NCISAA Class 2-A title by scoring the first 12 points of the match on senior Lindsey MacDiarmid’s serve against a Gaston Day team that hadn’t dropped a set all season.

“We always talk about having a business-like approach,” Black said. “We go into our games ready to go from the start. That was really evident there and showcases the heart of our team and what we’ve been trying to work for all season.”