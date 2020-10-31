Caldwell celebrates its second state volleyball championship

GREENSBORO — After a season grinding in an empty or near-empty gym while dealing with COVID-19, there was only one place for the Caldwell Academy volleyball team to celebrate a state championship Saturday: outside with the student section.
After a group hug, the Eagles burst through the gym doors and out into a courtyard to the cheers of the students and fans who couldn't be inside because of social-distancing guidelines.
“That was great, because all season all we wanted was to have our fans in the gym celebrating with us,” said senior outside hitter Gabby Black, who finished with 10 kills. “To be able to have them here today, watching from outside, that was just so cool to know they were here and we could celebrate with them.”
Caldwell got started toward that celebration and the NCISAA Class 2-A title by scoring the first 12 points of the match on senior Lindsey MacDiarmid’s serve against a Gaston Day team that hadn’t dropped a set all season.
“We always talk about having a business-like approach,” Black said. “We go into our games ready to go from the start. That was really evident there and showcases the heart of our team and what we’ve been trying to work for all season.”
MacDermid, who finished with six aces and 12 kills added, “I was very grateful for the opportunity for us to go out strong like that, but I also knew that it wasn’t going to be like that all the way and that we had to keep pushing, especially third set.”
After the Eagles won that first set 25-20 and took the second 25-17, Gaston Day showed why it came into the match 11-0. The Spartans scored the first four points and led for most of the set before Caldwell tied the score at 18 before putting away the match.
The player who put away the most points for the Eagles was Sophia Plasman, who finished with 14 kills. The 6-foot-2 junior outside hitter missed most of the regular season with a knee injury, but was a dominant force at the net Saturday.
“We were able to get through the regular season without her undefeated, but I don’t know if we get through the playoffs without her,” said coach Dan Bozarth, whose program also won a state title in 2015. “Having that hammer where we can just throw the ball up and put one down when we need it is huge for us.”
Gaston Day coach Derek Bing, whose Spartans had only one senior, said "there were some rotations where we had matchup problems. ... They’re a really strong team at every position.”
It was a perfect finish for Caldwell (20-0) and particularly its three seniors, Black, MacDiarmid and setter Christina Phillips.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end my volleyball career,” Phillips said. “It was really nice to do it with these girls because every single individual played a part in getting us here. I love those girls, I love Coach Bo and it was really special to win it with them.”
“That’s all I could ever ask for and all I could want from a season,” Black added. “To get to do it with my best friends, these amazing girls who I’ve been with since sixth grade now is something special that I didn’t think I would have the opportunity to do.”
Gaston Day 20 17 20
Caldwell 25 25 25
Caldwell leaders
Sophia Plasman 14 kills; Lindsey MacDiarmid 12 kills, 6 aces; Gabby Black 10 kills; Madison Bozarth 23 digs.
Records
Gaston Day 11-1; Caldwell 20-0.
GABBY BLACK
LINDSEY MacDIARMID
CHRISTINA PHILLIPS
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!