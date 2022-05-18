 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caldwell golfers finish second at NCISAA championships

NCISAA logo

BROWNS SUMMIT — Three Caldwell golfers placed in the top 10 to help the Eagles tie for second this week in the NCISAA Class 2-A boys championship.

Zachary Kupiec and Freddy Ortmann tied for sixth at 4-over-par 76 and Daniel Norris (78) tied for 10th. Caldwell finished four strokes behind team champion Gaston Day.

In Class 4-A, Greensboro Day's Ben Jordan shot even-par 72 to tie for second, one stroke behind medalist Bryan Fang of Cary Academy.

NCISAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Bryan Park (Champions Course)

Par-72

CLASS 4-A

Area golfers

T2. Ben Jordan (Greensboro Day), 72; T16, Sean Finan and Cole Rouse (Wesleyan), 78.

CLASS 3-A

Area golfers

T2. Kyle Hass (Forsyth Country Day), 71; 8. Luke Tisdale (Forsyth Country Day), 75.

CLASS 2-A

Team standings

1. Gaston Day                                      226

T2. Caldwell                                         230

T2. Southern Pines O'Neal School           230

Area golfers

T6. Zachary Kupiec and Freddy Ortmann (Caldwell), 76; T10. Jaxson Morgan (Westchester), Daniel Norris (Caldwell), 78; 18. Ryan Kupiec (Caldwell), 87; 19. Grayson Smith (Caldwell), 91.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

