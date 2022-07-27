Caldwell names former Elon assistant as boys soccer coach

GREENSBORO — Caldwell Academy has named Maciej Sliwinski as its new varsity boys soccer coach. Sliwinski succeeds Mike Johnston, who held the position for one season before becoming women’s head coach at Greensboro College.

Sliwinski brings an abundance of experience to the Eagles' program. Most recently, he served as associate head coach at Elon. In that role, Sliwinski was in charge of player development, player recruitment, management, budget allocations, team travel, equipment purchases, camp sales and marketing.

Before coaching at Elon, Sliwinski was a college assistant at Fairfield, Radford, Lafayette and St. John’s.

A native of Poland, Sliwinski played four seasons at Iona, where he was a two-year captain and a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) All-Academic team. During his time with the Gaels, Sliwinski interned with Major League Soccer's New York Red Bulls, assisting in team operations and game preparation.

Sliwinski earned his undergraduate degree in finance and later added a master’s degree in sports management from St. John’s. He also has soccer experience outside the college game, serving as the director of coaching with the Brooklyn Italians club.