Callix Crabbe to manage Greensboro Grasshoppers in 2022
top story

Callix Crabbe to manage Greensboro Grasshoppers in 2022

Rangers Tigers Baseball

Callix Crabbe was a Texas Rangers assistant hitting coach during the 2019 season, above, through 2021.

 Paul Sancya, Associated Press

The Greensboro Grasshoppers' coaching staff for 2022 has been announced by the franchise's major-league affiliate, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Manager: Callix Crabbe

Hitting coach: Rubén Gotay

Pitching coach: Fernando Nieve

Integrated baseball performance coach: Justin Orton

Development coach: To be announced

About the manager

Crabbe, who will turn 39 on Feb. 14, was born in St. Thomas, V.I., and attended Stone Mountain HS in Georgia and State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.

 Will be the assistant hitting coordinator of the minor leagues for the Pirates' player development group.

 Drafted by the Braves in 32nd round in 2000 and by the Brewers in the 12th round in 2002 as a middle infielder.

 Reached the major leagues with the Padres in 2008, playing in 21 games and getting six hits in 34 at-bats.

 Hit .264 during 10 minor-league seasons, mostly at Class AA and AAA.

 His Twitter bio, @crabbeologySD, says he is "Addicted to human performance, leadership and golf. Love my family dearly."

 Spent the previous three seasons in the Texas Rangers organization.

Season opener

Rome (Braves), April 8, First National Bank Field

Information

gsohoppers.com

