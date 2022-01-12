Callix Crabbe to manage Greensboro Grasshoppers in 2022

The Greensboro Grasshoppers' coaching staff for 2022 has been announced by the franchise's major-league affiliate, the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Manager: Callix Crabbe
Hitting coach: Rubén Gotay
Pitching coach: Fernando Nieve
Integrated baseball performance coach: Justin Orton
Development coach: To be announced
About the manager
• Crabbe, who will turn 39 on Feb. 14, was born in St. Thomas, V.I., and attended Stone Mountain HS in Georgia and State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.
• Will be the assistant hitting coordinator of the minor leagues for the Pirates' player development group.
• Drafted by the Braves in 32nd round in 2000 and by the Brewers in the 12th round in 2002 as a middle infielder.
• Reached the major leagues with the Padres in 2008, playing in 21 games and getting six hits in 34 at-bats.
• Hit .264 during 10 minor-league seasons, mostly at Class AA and AAA.
• His Twitter bio, @crabbeologySD, says he is "Addicted to human performance, leadership and golf. Love my family dearly."
• Spent the previous three seasons in the Texas Rangers organization.
Season opener
Rome (Braves), April 8, First National Bank Field
Information