Cameron Clark, Smith High School alum from Greensboro, to retire from New York Jets
Jets Clark Injured Football

Cameron Clark at a Jets practice during training camp in August 2020.

 Adam Hunger, Associated Press

Cameron Clark, a New York Jets offensive lineman from Greensboro, will retire at age 24.

Clark, who attended the Academy at Smith and played for Smith High School's teams, missed the 2021 season after suffering a spinal-cord injury during training camp.

His agent, Alan Herman, told ESPN.com: "Based on the advice of Dr. Andrew Hecht, a prominent orthopedic surgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, Cameron will not be able to continue to play football for the New York Jets."

Clark never got to play in an NFL game. He suffered a shoulder injury during his rookie year in 2020, ESPN.com reported, and went into 2021 training camp as a backup.

Clark earned an invitation as a Smith senior in fall 2014 to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Clark signed with Charlotte in December 2014 as part of the program's fourth class of signees. He enrolled for the spring 2015 semester and redshirted during the 2015 season.

Clark started for three seasons at Charlotte, earning All-Conference USA as a senior, and was team captain during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

