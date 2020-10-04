Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury, Panthers' Matt Rhule renew friendly rivalry at the NFL level

CHARLOTTE — Matt Rhule and Kliff Kingsbury are set to match coaching strategies again — only this time at the NFL level when the Carolina Panthers host the Arizona Cardinals today.

The two former high-profile college coaches met twice in the Big 12 with Kingsbury’s Texas Tech Red Raiders beating Rhule’s Baylor Bears in 2017, but Rhule gained a measure of revenge the next year with a victory that directly resulted in Kingsbury being fired with two years left on his contract.

“Just to tell you the kind of man he is, he literally texted me an hour after the game as it was coming out I had gotten fired just saying, ‘Sorry about that,'" Kingsbury said. “And he was genuine about it. He really felt bad I had lost my job because they had beat us.”

The two have since forged a friendship.

When Rhule was considering leaving Baylor earlier this year to take the Carolina job, he called Kingsbury for advice.