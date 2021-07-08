Carolina basketball teams to be part of new Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte

A new men's and women's college basketball event, hosted by the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Jordan Brand, is headed for Charlotte. The details:
What
Jumpman Invitational
The teams
Men's and women's teams from North Carolina, Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma, the original four schools to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in football and basketball
When
Dec. 20-21, 2022 (also in 2023, 2024)
Where
Spectrum Center, Charlotte
Format
Two nights of doubleheaders in each of the three years
On the air
ESPN networks
What they're saying
• “I’ve got to thank Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione for being the first to suggest getting the original four Jordan Brand schools together for an event.” – Danny Morrison, executive director, Charlotte Sports Foundation.
• “We look forward to partnering with the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Jordan Brand to create a memorable experience for basketball fans, as well as all the players and other representatives of the participating schools.” – Fred Whitfield, president and vice chairman of Hornets Sports & Entertainment and a Greensboro native.