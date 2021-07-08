 Skip to main content
Carolina basketball teams to be part of new Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte
Charlotte's Spectrum Center will host the Jumpman Invitational.

 Chuck Burton, Associated Press

A new men's and women's college basketball event, hosted by the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Jordan Brand, is headed for Charlotte. The details:

What

Jumpman Invitational

The teams

Men's and women's teams from North Carolina, Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma, the original four schools to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in football and basketball

When

Dec. 20-21, 2022 (also in 2023, 2024)

Where

Spectrum Center, Charlotte

Format

Two nights of doubleheaders in each of the three years

On the air

ESPN networks

What they're saying

“I’ve got to thank Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione for being the first to suggest getting the original four Jordan Brand schools together for an event.” – Danny Morrison, executive director, Charlotte Sports Foundation.

 “We look forward to partnering with the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Jordan Brand to create a memorable experience for basketball fans, as well as all the players and other representatives of the participating schools.” – Fred Whitfield, president and vice chairman of Hornets Sports & Entertainment and a Greensboro native.

