Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Williams announces retirement

RALEIGH — Justin Williams, who helped lead the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes to the 2006 Stanley Cup and played his last three seasons in Raleigh, is retiring.

"Since I first broke into the league a day after my 19th birthday back in 2000, this game has brought me so much that I will never be able to repay it," Williams said in a statement. "The countless experiences, relationships, lessons and hardships will remain with me forever as I move on to the next stage of my life. I've never once taken for granted the privilege it is to be able to play a game for a living, and that is probably why I was able to play it professionally for as long as I have."

Williams, who turned 39 on Oct. 4, also was a part of two Stanley Cup championship teams with Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014. Williams won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the 2014 playoffs.

Nicknamed "Mr. Game 7," Williams had seven goals and eight assists in nine career Game 7s, the most career Game 7 points by any player in NHL history, Hurricanes.com reported. Williams' teams posted an 8-1 record in Game 7s.

Williams took a break before the start of the 2019-20 season, re-signing with the team in January and playing in 20 games. The Hurricanes were eliminated in a first-round series by Boston.