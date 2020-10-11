Carolina Panthers defeat Atlanta Falcons, 23-16

Bridgewater, turning in the eighth 300-yard game of his career, has completed 75 of 102 (73.5 percent) for 824 yards with five touchdowns and one interception during Carolina's winning streak. He has also run for a TD, while being sacked only two times.

During that same span, Davis has rushed for 219 yards on 45 carries, with one TD, and caught 22 passes for 132 yards and two scores.

Not bad for a guy who has played on four teams and was claimed off waivers by the Panthers last season.

“I want it,” Davis said. “I love being on this team. I'm not just out there playing for myself. I'm also out there playing for my teammates. I'm out there thinking about my guys and their stories.”

Atlanta, which this season became the first team in NFL history to squander fourth-quarter leads of at least 15 points in consecutive games, tried to turn the script in the second half. Younghoe Koo booted two field goals and the Falcons drove into position for a tying score in the fourth quarter.

But, on third-and-4 from the Panthers 5, Matt Ryan badly underthrew a pass to Russell Gage in the back of the end zone, allowing the strong safety Burris to make the interception with 8:49 remaining.

Burris figured the Falcons would single him out.