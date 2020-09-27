Carolina Panthers defeat Los Angeles Chargers 21-16; Greensboro's Keenan Allen catches 13 passes

Carolina's defense forced three Los Angeles turnovers. The Panthers had not recorded a sack and allowed 65 points in their first two games but looked like a different unit. They sacked Justin Herbert twice and converted three turnovers into 12 points.

Bridgewater was 22-for-28 for 235 yards in his first win with Carolina.

Herbert became the third quarterback since the merger to throw for 300 yards in his first two starts. The rookie was 35-for-49 for 330 yards and a touchdown, but also had a fumble and an interception.

The Chargers' Austin Ekeler had 159 scrimmage yards (59 rushing, 80 receiving) and a score.

After going three-and-out on its opening possession, Carolina scored on five consecutive drives in the first half. Four ended with field goals by Slye.

Tahir Whitehead recovered Herbert's fumble after a sack by Brian Burns to set up Slye's second field goal.

The Chargers took a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter when Ekeler ran it from around right end from 12 yards. Carolina regained the lead on the ensuing possession when Slye connected from 30 yards.