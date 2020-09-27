Carolina Panthers defeat Los Angeles Chargers 21-16; Greensboro's Keenan Allen catches 13 passes

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Carolina Panthers' defense held on a last-minute drive and defeated the San Diego Chargers 21-16 Sunday at SoFi Stadium to earn their first victory of 2020. The win was the first for Panthers coach Matt Rhule and snapped a 10-game losing streak.
The Chargers, on second-and-15 from the Panthers 28, took a shot into the end zone, with quarterback Justin Herbert trying to find Greensboro, N.C., native Keenan Allen, but the pass was broken up with Panthers safety Tre Boston defending with six seconds remaining.
On the Chargers' final play, Allen caught a pass and attempted a lateral that the Panthers recovered at their 19.
Joey Slye kicked five field goals for the Panthers, and Bridgewater threw 13 yards to Mike Davis for the only touchdown.
The Panthers had lost their first two games, to the Raiders at home and to the Bucs on the road.
Allen, a Northern Guilford High School graduate, caught 13 passes for 132 yards, including a 14-yarder with 4:33 remaining that brought the Chargers within 21-16.
Allen signed a four-year contract extension this month that is worth $80.1 million with $50 million guaranteed, making him the second-highest-paid receiver in the NFL in terms of average money. Allen was the News & Record's player of the year in 2009.
Carolina's defense forced three Los Angeles turnovers. The Panthers had not recorded a sack and allowed 65 points in their first two games but looked like a different unit. They sacked Justin Herbert twice and converted three turnovers into 12 points.
Bridgewater was 22-for-28 for 235 yards in his first win with Carolina.
Herbert became the third quarterback since the merger to throw for 300 yards in his first two starts. The rookie was 35-for-49 for 330 yards and a touchdown, but also had a fumble and an interception.
The Chargers' Austin Ekeler had 159 scrimmage yards (59 rushing, 80 receiving) and a score.
After going three-and-out on its opening possession, Carolina scored on five consecutive drives in the first half. Four ended with field goals by Slye.
Tahir Whitehead recovered Herbert's fumble after a sack by Brian Burns to set up Slye's second field goal.
The Chargers took a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter when Ekeler ran it from around right end from 12 yards. Carolina regained the lead on the ensuing possession when Slye connected from 30 yards.
The Panthers got their only touchdown after a Chargers turnover. They took over at the Carolina 43 after Shaq Thompson recovered Joshua Kelley's fumble and scored in eight plays. Mike Davis caught Bridgewater's screen pass and went 13 yards to the end zone. Nasir Adderley blocked Slye's extra-point attempt to keep Carolina's lead at 15-7.
It looked like it was going to remain that way going into halftime before Donte Jackson intercepted Herbert's pass intended for Allen and returned it 66 yards to the LA 8. Two plays later, Slye was good from 22 yards.
The teams traded field goals in the second half before Herbert brought the Chargers within 21-16 with a 14-yard strike to Allen with 4:39 remaining. The two-point attempt failed.
