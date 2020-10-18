Carolina Panthers lose to Chicago Bears, 23-16

A recap of the Carolina Panthers' 23-16 loss to the Chicago Bears.
What happened
Bears quarterback Nick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another, passing for 198 yards, and David Montgomery added 58 yards on the ground.
Why the Panthers lost
Chicago’s defense forced three turnovers and sacked Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater four times.
Coming up short
The Panthers had two chances to tie the score in the final two minutes. On a fourth-and-2 from the Bears 36, D.J. Moore couldn’t haul in a one-handed catch on a pass that was slightly overthrown. Carolina’s defense came up with a stop, but safety DeAndre Houston-Carson intercepted a Bridgewater pass on Carolina's next possession to seal the win.
Protests
Ten Bears players and five Panthers knelt for the playing of the national anthem while several others held up their fists in protest of racial injustice.
Notable
• The Bears limited the Panthers to 303 yards and 3-for-13 on third down.
• Bridgewater passed for a season-low 216 yards and threw two interceptions.
• The Bears improved to 2-1 with Foles as the starter over Mitchell Trubisky.
• A crowd of 5,240 was permitted to attend at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
What they're saying
“We got knocked off course from the opening kickoff (by an illegal block) and it was like we never got back on track. This game can humble you. It’s good for us and we can learn from it.” – Bridgewater.
“Teddy was under duress the whole game.” – Panthers coach Matt Rhule.
“Hey, our defense played lights out today. They played awesome against a good offense.” – Bears coach Matt Navy.
“Would you rather lose pretty or win ugly? I think that we’d rather win ugly. We want to improve. We want to get better. We want to have rhythm. But ultimately in the NFL it’s about winning games. It doesn’t matter how you do it. It just matters that you get it done. If you put up 50 points and you lose a game, those 50 points don’t mean anything.” – Foles.
Injuries
The Panthers played without wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury. ... Safety Juston Burris was carted off the field late in the third quarter with a rib injury and did not return.
Records
Bears: 5-1
Panthers: 3-3
Up next
Bears: At Rams, 8:15 p.m. Oct. 26 (ESPN)
Panthers: At Saints, 1 p.m. Sunday (WGHP)
– ASSOCIATED PRESS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!