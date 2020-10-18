Carolina Panthers lose to Chicago Bears, 23-16

• The Bears improved to 2-1 with Foles as the starter over Mitchell Trubisky.

• A crowd of 5,240 was permitted to attend at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

What they're saying

“We got knocked off course from the opening kickoff (by an illegal block) and it was like we never got back on track. This game can humble you. It’s good for us and we can learn from it.” – Bridgewater.

“Teddy was under duress the whole game.” – Panthers coach Matt Rhule.

“Hey, our defense played lights out today. They played awesome against a good offense.” – Bears coach Matt Navy.

“Would you rather lose pretty or win ugly? I think that we’d rather win ugly. We want to improve. We want to get better. We want to have rhythm. But ultimately in the NFL it’s about winning games. It doesn’t matter how you do it. It just matters that you get it done. If you put up 50 points and you lose a game, those 50 points don’t mean anything.” – Foles.

