VIEW: For coverage of Friday night’s North Carolina-UCLA game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.
CAROLINA-UCLA AT GREENSBORO.COM
Related to this story
Most Popular
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski moved within one win of his record-setting 13th trip to the Final Four in his farewell season …
NCAA tourney roundup: Miami dominates No. 2 Auburn; Iowa State upsets Wisconsin; plus a Sweet 16 primer
Get caught up on all of Sunday's NCAA tourney action, including Miami's upset of No. 2 Auburn, plus all the scores, the updated bracket and top pics.
The Tar Heels had something to say about being called a "soft" team. UConn begins their ascent in their quest for their 12th title. Here's a recap of Saturday, plus a look ahead.
Top overall seed Gonzaga muscled out of NCAAs by Arkansas; Houston ousts No. 1 Arizona; Coach K reaches Elite 8. Complete NCAA tourney coverage here.
The former Wesleyan standout earns All-America status in four events and helps Kenyon College win the women's Division III championship.
NCAA tourney roundup: Coach K's final Duke run starts with win; a dunk in women's game; what's on tap
Duke gives Coach K a win. A dunk in Stanford women's win is just 3rd overall by a woman in NCAA tourney. Here's a recap of Friday, plus a look ahead.
The new Kiser Middle School could be built on the current site of Grimsley's lighted baseball, softball and practice fields behind the visitors' side of Jamieson Stadium.
The field is set for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament’s Greensboro Regional. A guide:
Clark guided the Falcons to a NCHSAA Class 3-A title in 2019 and they shared a state championship in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season.
David Teel: Tar Heels 'like kids in a candy store' preparing for East Regional semifinal against UCLA
North Carolina’s eight regular-season defeats weren’t necessarily alarming. Hubert Davis is a rookie head coach, two key players had transferred and the non-conference schedule was loaded.