Caroline Hawkins leads wire to wire to win Carolinas Junior Girls' Championship at Forsyth Country Club

WINSTON-SALEM — Caroline Hawkins of Columbia, S.C., fired a 71 on Thursday to win the 66th Carolinas Junior Girls’ Championship at Forsyth Country Club.

Hawkins shot a 1 under for the round to finish at 9 under, two shots better than hard-charging Morgan Ketchum of Winston-Salem. Ketchum, who was playing in her final junior golf tournament before heading to Virginia Tech to play golf this fall, shot a 67.

Jenna Kim of Raleigh shot 73 to finish third at 2 under for the tournament and Ella Stalvey of Blythewood, S.C. shot 71 and was fourth.

Tying for fifth place were Ellen Yu (77) of Greensboro, Katherine Brictston (72) of Raleigh and Emily Mathews (75) of Mebane.

Leah Edwards (74) of Greensboro tied for 16th and Anna Howerton (76) of Winston-Salem tied for 18th.

Ketchum, 18, who is ranked fifth in the latest Carolinas Golf Association junior girls rankings, ends her junior career with 11 victories. Among her many titles are three CGA titles, four Tarheel Youth Golf Association titles and three Peggy Kirk Bell titles.