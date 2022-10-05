 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charlotte Hornets will face Boston Celtics in NBA preseason game in Greensboro on Friday night

Wizards Hornets Basketball

Hornets forward Cody Martin, left, during a game against Washington in April 2022.

 Rusty Jones, Associated Press

A preview of an NBA preseason game in Greensboro:

What

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets

When

7:30 p.m. Friday

Where

Greensboro Coliseum

Tickets

Available at Ticketmaster.com starting at $24.62 including fees; Ticketmaster prices are subject to fluctuation

Notable

  • Steve Clifford is back for his second run as the Hornets' head coach. He led the team from 2013 to 2018.
  • The Hornets went 43-39 last season and earned a play-in berth for the playoffs as the 10th Eastern Conference, but they lost to the Hawks and did not advance to the Eastern quarterfinals.
  • The Hornets re-signed Cody Martin, who played at Davie County High School and N.C. State, to a four-year contract. They also drafted Duke's Mark Williams with the No. 15 pick in the first round.
  • Ime Udoka, who coached the Celtics last season and led them to the NBA Finals against the Warriors, has been suspended for one year by the franchise for a violation of team policies, reportedly an inappropriate workplace relationship. An independent investigation found that he used crude language toward a female subordinate before beginning the relationship. Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will be the interim head coach this season.
  • The Celtics return former Duke star Jayson Tatum and all of their top eight players from last season's rotation, and they added former Virginia player Malcolm Brogdon.
  • Robert Williams III, expected to start for the Celtics, is out for the season's first month after undergoing knee surgery.
