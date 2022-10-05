Charlotte Hornets will face Boston Celtics in NBA preseason game in Greensboro on Friday night

A preview of an NBA preseason game in Greensboro:
What
Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets
When
7:30 p.m. Friday
Where
Greensboro Coliseum
Tickets
Available at Ticketmaster.com starting at $24.62 including fees; Ticketmaster prices are subject to fluctuation
Notable
- Steve Clifford is back for his second run as the Hornets' head coach. He led the team from 2013 to 2018.
- The Hornets went 43-39 last season and earned a play-in berth for the playoffs as the 10th Eastern Conference, but they lost to the Hawks and did not advance to the Eastern quarterfinals.
- The Hornets re-signed Cody Martin, who played at Davie County High School and N.C. State, to a four-year contract. They also drafted Duke's Mark Williams with the No. 15 pick in the first round.
- Ime Udoka, who coached the Celtics last season and led them to the NBA Finals against the Warriors, has been suspended for one year by the franchise for a violation of team policies, reportedly an inappropriate workplace relationship. An independent investigation found that he used crude language toward a female subordinate before beginning the relationship. Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will be the interim head coach this season.
- The Celtics return former Duke star Jayson Tatum and all of their top eight players from last season's rotation, and they added former Virginia player Malcolm Brogdon.
- Robert Williams III, expected to start for the Celtics, is out for the season's first month after undergoing knee surgery.