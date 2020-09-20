Christian McCaffrey injured in Panthers' 31-17 loss to Bucs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Worries about the Carolina Panthers' two losses to open the season and their four turnovers against the Tampa Bay Bucs are compounded by an injury to running back Christian McCaffrey.
McCaffrey, who spent most of the fourth quarter on the sideline during the 31-17 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, will have an MRI Monday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
McCaffrey had scored on runs of 1 and 7 yards and finished with 58 yards rushing and 29 receiving on four catches. But he didn't play for the game's final 13:58, limping from the field after the second touchdown. The Panthers trailed 21-14 at the time.
"I know he came out in the first quarter at one point, and then at the end of the game they said he was out with a lower leg injury," Panthers coach Matt Rhule said.
The Bucs' defense set the tone, forcing two Panthers turnovers within a three-play span of the first quarter after not having any takeaways during the season opener.
Jordan Whitehead’s interception of a pass by Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater preceded a 10-play, 78-yard touchdown drive that Bucs quarterback Tom Brady fueled with a 50-yard completion to Mike Evans and that Carolina extended with a personal foul that gave the Bucs a first down at the Panthers 7.
Ronald Jones ran it in on the next play for a 7-0 lead Brady quickly built to two touchdowns after rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. strip-sacked Bridgewater and Jason Pierre-Paul recovered to set up the 43-year-old quarterback’s 23-yard TD pass to Evans on the next play.
"We just can't beat ourselves and continue to have negative plays," Bridgewater said. "All week we talked about protecting the ball, protecting the quarterback, but when you have four turnovers on the road and give up a couple of sacks, it's tough to come out with a victory. I've got to be better, and I'm taking complete ownership in it."
Rhule called it "an ugly football game."
"Obviously not happy about our penalties, not happy about our turnovers," Rhule said. "With all of that being said, nine penalties, four giveaways, and it's a one-score game in the fourth quarter. We have to find a way to overcome that and build off the competitive nature we seem to have."
The Bucs' Leonard Fournette rushed for 103 yards and two TDs and averaged 8.6 yards per carry on 12 rushing attempts.
Brady completed 23 of 35 passes, and Evans finished with seven receptions for 104 yards.
Bridgewater was 33-for-42 for 367 yards and two interceptions. DJ Moore had eight catches for 120 yards and Robby Anderson had nine receptions for 109 yards for Carolina.