Chuck Doak steps down as head football coach at Southwest Guilford

HIGH POINT — Chuck Doak has stepped down after three seasons as Southwest Guilford's head football coach because of increased family commitments, but will remain on the Cowboys' staff as an assistant.

Derek Anderson, a former Andrews head coach and athletics director, will serve as interim head coach until a search for a new coach is completed, AD Brindon Christman said in an email Tuesday announcing the moves.

"I've got obligations that I have to manage," Doak said. "Like I told the kids, there's nothing that I love more than football except for my family."

The Cowboys went 14-15 overall and 7-10 in conference play during Doak's three seasons as head coach, including 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the Metro 4-A in 2021.

"I'm still part of the program," Doak said. "I'm just taking on a much lesser role so that nobody gets cheated in this deal."

Doak was a Cowboys assistant for seven years before spending the 2018 season as head coach at Monroe Central Academy. Doak returned to Southwest as head coach in 2019 after Eric Rainey stepped down.

"Coach Doak has been a tremendous leader as both an assistant and head coach for 10 seasons at SWGHS," Christman wrote in his email. "We appreciate his leadership, dedication and tremendous care for our student-athletes."

Anderson has been an assistant football and track coach at Southwest since 2017.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

