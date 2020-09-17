College basketball coaches have date they can work with

Teams will have 42 days to get in 30 practices before that Nov. 25 start date for games, but they will not be allowed to play exhibition games or closed scrimmages against other teams.

“That’s consistent with what we’ve been dealing with for the last six, seven eight years,” Miller said of the practice schedule, “so we have a process for how we go about using those 30 days. The biggest difference is there are no exhibitions and (closed) scrimmages. We’ve always built a couple of those weeks around a scrimmage against a D-I program.

“The biggest thing for us is how do we keep five or six weeks of coaching basketball interesting without seeing another jersey in front of us? We’re going to have to be creative, and our kids are going to have to be tough mentally and not get worn down from seeing the same guy in front of them every day in practice.”

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes wasn’t prepared to comment on the changes to the calendar because he was “still gathering information on what this ruling means” for the Deacons and their schedule, the school’s athletics communications director wrote via email.

Jones said he was concerned about injury prevention as his Aggies get back up to speed.