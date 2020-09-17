 Skip to main content
College basketball coaches have date they can work with
NCAT NCC (copy) (copy) (copy)

N.C. A&T basketball coach Will Jones on the NCAA's new calendar for the 2020-21 season, with games starting Nov. 25: “Now having a solid date and start time gives the players hope and we can actually work to be ready for that time.”

GREENSBORO — College basketball coaches no longer have to wonder when their teams will play. Now they just have to figure out how.

The NCAA Division I Council released a calendar this week that will take teams through a transition from workouts to practices to games beginning Nov. 25. That calendar also limits teams to four fewer games during the 2020-21 season, but UNCG coach Wes Miller and N.C. A&T coach Will Jones said they'll take what they can get.

“There’s so much excitement about knowing there’s a plan of when we’re going to play,” Miller said. “The process now is how, and it’s going to take two or three weeks to iron out the schedules and sort through all the details to make it happen. My initial reaction was we’re playing basketball, and that makes me feel good inside.”

Setting that Nov. 25 date was the biggest thing for Jones and for his players.

College “football didn’t necessarily have the one date where everybody knew they were playing,” said Jones. “Now having a solid date and start time gives the players hope and we can actually work to be ready for that time.”

That work will ramp up Monday, when teams are allowed to increase the number of hours players can be involved in sports-related activities to 12 hours per week. That number goes up to 20 hours, but no more than four hours per day, with the official start of practice Oct. 14.

Teams will have 42 days to get in 30 practices before that Nov. 25 start date for games, but they will not be allowed to play exhibition games or closed scrimmages against other teams.

“That’s consistent with what we’ve been dealing with for the last six, seven eight years,” Miller said of the practice schedule, “so we have a process for how we go about using those 30 days. The biggest difference is there are no exhibitions and (closed) scrimmages. We’ve always built a couple of those weeks around a scrimmage against a D-I program.

“The biggest thing for us is how do we keep five or six weeks of coaching basketball interesting without seeing another jersey in front of us? We’re going to have to be creative, and our kids are going to have to be tough mentally and not get worn down from seeing the same guy in front of them every day in practice.”

UNCG Samford basketball (copy) (copy) (copy)

UNCG coach Wes Miller on the challenges of getting through the 2020-21 season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic: "I’m confident we can pull it off, but I’m also realistic that it’s not going to be smooth for five straight months."

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes wasn’t prepared to comment on the changes to the calendar because he was “still gathering information on what this ruling means” for the Deacons and their schedule, the school’s athletics communications director wrote via email.

Jones said he was concerned about injury prevention as his Aggies get back up to speed.

“We had a good summer,” he said. “I’m not going to try to overload our guys. … We have a good plan, and we’re going to make sure we do it safely.”

One thing Jones and Miller said they want to make sure they do is meet on the court this season. Their game was originally scheduled for Nov. 10 at A&T’s Corbett Center, but the new calendar rules out playing on that date.

“We want to compete,” Jones said. Miller “and I talked briefly about making sure we find a date and a time. We’re dedicated to doing that because it’s important to both schools, to our fans and to Greensboro.”

Then the challenge will be getting to that date and time safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m confident we can pull it off,” Miller said, “but I’m also realistic that it’s not going to be smooth for five straight months. We’re going to have hurdles and we’re going to have cancellations.

“The programs and teams that are the most resilient and mentally the strongest and the toughest will be the teams that have the best year.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

WHAT THE NCAA DID

The NCAA Division I Council approved a number of measures Wednesday to adjust the basketball calendar for the 2020-21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the highlights:

• Moved the first contest date for men’s and women’s basketball from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.

• Reduced the maximum number of regular-season games in men’s basketball to 24 if a team participates in one multiple-team event that includes up to three games, 25 games if it participates in one multiple-team event that includes up to two games or 25 regular-season games if a team does not participate in a multiple-team event.

• Reduced the maximum number of regular-season games in women’s basketball to 23 if a team participates in one multiple-team event that includes up to four games or 25 games if a team does not compete in a multiple-team event.

• Prohibited exhibition games or closed scrimmages before Nov. 10.

• Required teams to play a minimum of 13 games against Division I opponents to meet sports sponsorship requirements and be considered for NCAA championship selection. The NCAA also recommended that teams play a minimum of four nonconference games.

• Approved a transition period starting Monday and running through Oct. 13 during which teams may participate in strength and conditioning activities, sport-related meetings and skill instruction for up to 12 hours a week, with an eight-hour limit on skill instruction.

• Allowed teams to begin preseason practice Oct. 14 and have 42 days to conduct a maximum of 30 practices.

