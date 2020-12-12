College basketball: Norfolk State at UNCG

Who

Can UNCG stop the bleeding? Coach Wes Miller's team hasn't won since beating a good Little Rock team Nov. 27 in the multi-team event at Louisville. The most recent loss, 85-80 on Thursday night at Coppin State, was the most discouraging because UNCG's defense couldn't get stops against a previously winless Eagles team. Red flags include 40 percent field-goal shooting (24 percent on 3s) and a negative turnover margin. UNCG faces a much tougher MEAC team this time. Norfolk State, which has held opponents to 36 percent field-goal shooting while averaging eight 3-pointers per game, has wins over James Madison, Radford and Hampton.