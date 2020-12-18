 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College basketball: UNCG at Elon
0 comments

College basketball: UNCG at Elon

{{featured_button_text}}
uncg logo web 112930

Who

UNCG (3-3) at Elon (3-0)

When

1 p.m. Saturday

Where

Schar Center, Elon

How to watch

FloHoops.com

What to watch

UNCG is coming off wins over Norfolk State and USC-Upstate, the second without Isaiah Miller, 2020 Southern Conference Player of the Year. The senior guard missed Tuesday's game with strep throat and the Spartans struggled at times without him, but coach Wes Miller said he was happy to see some other players get some experience, and Southwest Guilford alum Keyshaun Langley seemed to get his confidence back offensively. UNCG hopes to have him back against an Elon team that is unbeaten, but had played one Division I opponent before beating Campbell 66-56 on Wednesday. The Phoenix is led by sophomore G Hunter McIntosh (20.7 ppg).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MEAC revises N.C. A&T schedules
Sports

MEAC revises N.C. A&T schedules

The MEAC announced its spring 2021 football schedule Monday and revised its 2020-21 men's and women's basketball schedules because of the COVI…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News