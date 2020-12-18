College basketball: UNCG at Elon

Who

UNCG is coming off wins over Norfolk State and USC-Upstate, the second without Isaiah Miller, 2020 Southern Conference Player of the Year. The senior guard missed Tuesday's game with strep throat and the Spartans struggled at times without him, but coach Wes Miller said he was happy to see some other players get some experience, and Southwest Guilford alum Keyshaun Langley seemed to get his confidence back offensively. UNCG hopes to have him back against an Elon team that is unbeaten, but had played one Division I opponent before beating Campbell 66-56 on Wednesday. The Phoenix is led by sophomore G Hunter McIntosh (20.7 ppg).