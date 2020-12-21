College basketball: UNCG at N.C. A&T

Who

Will we get to see N.C. A&T's Kam Langley, last season's NCAA Division I leader in assists, face brothers Keyshaun and Kobe one more time as a college basketball player? The senior point guard from Southwest Guilford has missed the Aggies' last two games with plantar fasciitis in his right foot and a bruised right knee, and coach Will Jones says his playing status is day-to-day. Sophomores Keyshaun and Kobe have taken on expanded roles the last two games for UNCG with first Isaiah Miller out and then Kaleb Hunter. Both teams are trending in a positive direction, with UNCG riding a three-game winning streak after rallying from an 11-point deficit to win Saturday at Elon and A&T coming off a convincing win over Greensboro College and strong performance Saturday in 76-72 loss at Charlotte. This game isn't just for city bragging rights, it also will set the tone heading into conference play after Christmas for both teams.