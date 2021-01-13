College basketball: UNCG at Samford

Who

When

Where

How to watch

What to watch for

This will be the first of two games at Samford in three days for UNCG, which was originally scheduled to play at Western Carolina on Wednesday. COVID-19 issues in a number of Southern Conference programs have forced the league to adjust its schedule. Something else the Spartans will have to adjust to is the tempo at which Samford plays. KenPom.com says the Bulldogs play at the 19th quickest pace in the country. By comparison, UNCG's tempo ranks 130th. Samford's tempo creates a lot of points for the Bulldogs (85.0 per game), with six players averaging at least 8.3, led by senior G Myron Gordon (17.1 ppg) and junior G-F Christian Guess (15.3 ppg, 10.5 rpg), but also allows opponents to average 77.7. The Spartans struggled offensively Saturday in a 48-45 loss to Wofford and can't shoot 35 percent from the field or 15 percent from 3-point range again if they expect to run with Samford. UNCG also can't afford another game where its starting backcourt of Isaiah Miller and Keyshaun Langley combines for 10 turnovers. The teams have a combined six players from Link Year Prep in Branson, Mo.: Mohammed Abdulsalam, Angelo Allegri, Jarrett Hensley and A.J. McGinnis for UNCG; and Jaron Rillie and Grayson Walters for Samford.