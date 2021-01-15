 Skip to main content
College basketball: UNCG at Samford
A preview of the UNCG-Samford men's basketball game:

Who

UNCG (2-2 Southern Conference, 7-5 overall) at Samford (1-3, 5-6)

When

3 p.m. Saturday

Where

Pete Hanna Center, Birmingham, Ala.

How to watch

ESPN+

What to watch for

This is the second of two games at Samford in three days for UNCG, which isn't a bad thing for a Spartans team that is 4-1 in true road games this season. After a slow start offensively, UNCG rolled to an 87-63 win Thursday night as freshman A.J. McGinnis, an Alabama native, came off the bench to score 13 points and hit three 3-pointers. The Spartans shot 48 percent from the field and held Samford to 32 percent (just 19 percent from 3-point range). UNCG isn't likely to hold a high-scoring Bulldogs team to just 63 points again, but a plus-9 turnover margin for the Spartans was progress as their defense begins to resemble what coach Wes Miller expects. The leader of that defense, of course, is senior G Isaiah Miller, who had 18 points and eight rebounds Thursday night. F Christian Guess came off the bench to lead Samford with 16 points, but he was the only Bulldogs scorer in double figures. 

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

