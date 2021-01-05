 Skip to main content
College basketball: UNCG at Wofford
College basketball: UNCG at Wofford

Who

UNCG (0-1 Southern, 5-4 overall) at Wofford (2-0, 5-3)

When

7 p.m. Wednesday

Where

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, S.C.

How to watch

ESPN+

What to watch for

UNCG saw a four-game winning streak end Saturday in a 71-61 loss to East Tennessee State at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Spartans have to shoot better than they did against ETSU (19-for-58, 33 percent) to have a chance. They also can’t afford to get crushed on the boards, as they did 46-29 on Saturday. Wofford, led by Storm Murphy (19.0 points, 5.4 assists) and Tray Hollowell (14.1 assists), is averaging nearly 80 points per game on 50 percent shooting and is almost plus-9 per game on the boards. The Terriers do commit some turnovers (14.3 per game) and that could allow UNCG to get some easy transition baskets. The Spartans do not want to start 0-2 in the SoCon, so this game is extremely important.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

