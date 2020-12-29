College basketball update: UNCG game postponed; State, Carolina resume play Wednesday night

Updates on college basketball schedules and games:
UNCG
What: The game at The Citadel on Wednesday night has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements within the Bulldogs' program.
Notable: UNCG (5-3) will now play its Southern Conference opener at 5 p.m. Saturday against East Tennessee State at the Greensboro Coliseum. The broadcast on Nexstar affiliates will air on WGHP. The Bucs are 4-4 and will host Western Carolina at 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+). UNCG was the favorite in voting by coaches to finish first in the Southern Conference regular season; East Tennessee State was picked third behind Furman.
HIGH POINT
What: USC-Upstate.
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
How to watch: ESPN+.
Notable: USC-Upstate (0-2 Big South, 0-8 overall) will play the Panthers (0-2, 2-5) on back-to-back nights at the Millis Center (6 p.m. Thursday, ESPN+). ... High Point is coming off an 86-67 loss at Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 22. ... The two schools' women's teams are meeting on back-to-back days Wednesday and Thursday in Spartanburg, S.C., with 2 p.m. tipoffs (ESPN+).
NORTH CAROLINA
What: At Georgia Tech.
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday.
How to watch: Fox Sports South.
Notable: KenPom ranks Carolina as the 312th-most-experienced team in the nation, according to GoHeels.com. Six of UNC's 10 rotation players are freshman. Those freshmen have played 50.4 percent of all minutes played (806 of 1600). ... The Yellow Jackets (0-1, 4-3) lost their ACC opener Dec. 15 to Florida State, 74-61. ... Both teams have beaten Kentucky.
N.C. STATE
What: Boston College.
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday.
How to watch: ACC.
Notable: The Wolfpack (1-0, 5-1), which led almost all the way in beating North Carolina 79-76 on Dec. 22, is trying to win its first two league games for the first time in six seasons. ... Greensboro freshman Cam Hayes of State is averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game, and fellow Gate City rookie Shakeel Moore averages 7.2 points and ranks seventh in the ACC with 2.0 steals per game. Moore scored 17 against the Tar Heels, making three of four three-point attempts to help knock Carolina out of the top 25. ...Syracuse hammered Boston College 101-63 on Dec. 12 in the league opener for the Eagles (0-1, 2-5).
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.