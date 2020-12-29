College basketball update: UNCG game postponed; State, Carolina resume play Wednesday night

Notable: KenPom ranks Carolina as the 312th-most-experienced team in the nation, according to GoHeels.com . Six of UNC's 10 rotation players are freshman. Those freshmen have played 50.4 percent of all minutes played (806 of 1600). ... The Yellow Jackets (0-1, 4-3) lost their ACC opener Dec. 15 to Florida State, 74-61. ... Both teams have beaten Kentucky.

Notable: The Wolfpack (1-0, 5-1), which led almost all the way in beating North Carolina 79-76 on Dec. 22, is trying to win its first two league games for the first time in six seasons. ... Greensboro freshman Cam Hayes of State is averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game, and fellow Gate City rookie Shakeel Moore averages 7.2 points and ranks seventh in the ACC with 2.0 steals per game. Moore scored 17 against the Tar Heels, making three of four three-point attempts to help knock Carolina out of the top 25. ...Syracuse hammered Boston College 101-63 on Dec. 12 in the league opener for the Eagles (0-1, 2-5).

