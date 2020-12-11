 Skip to main content
College basketball: Western Carolina at N.C. A&T
Who

Western Carolina (5-1) at N.C. A&T (2-6)

When

4 p.m. Saturday

Where

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro

How to watch

NCATAggies.com

What to watch

The Aggies have struggled since blowing a 16-point lead Dec. 3 at The Citadel in the first of four straight losses. A&T hasn't shot the ball well this season (38 percent) and has been outrebounded by an average of 14.2 per game. Both of those numbers will have to improve against a Western Carolina team whose only loss was 66-64 to Troy on Nov. 27. The Catamounts are coached by Mark Prosser, son of the late Wake Forest coach Skip Prosser, and have four scorers averaging double figures. A&T doesn't have a double-figure scorer, although guards Blake Harris (9.7) and Kam Langley (9.3) are close. Langley is averaging six assists and five rebounds as the senior from Southwest Guilford continues to fill the stat sheet.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

