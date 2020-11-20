2020-21 college basketball preview: A&T women

One in a series of previews for the 2020-21 college basketball season:

Season and home opener

Ohio, 2 p.m. Dec. 5

Coach

Tarrell Robinson (122-67 in six seasons at A&T)

Prediction

Second in MEAC Southern Division; voting by league coaches and sports information directors

Players to watch

Senior G Deja Winters (11.8 points, 33.5 percent 3FG); projected to make second-team All-MEAC

Senior F Jayla Jones-Pack ; projected to make third-team All-MEAC

About the league

Teams are being placed into will be divided into divisions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other division members are favorite Bethune-Cookman, N.C. Central, South Carolina State and Florida A&M.

What they're saying

"I wish that we had a lot of scrimmages, but all-in-all, they're a talented group and this is an uncharacteristic year. It's going to be a process for everybody in the country, not just us." – Robinson, to NCATAggies.com.