2020-21 college basketball preview: A&T women

One in a series of previews for the 2020-21 college basketball season:
Season and home opener
Ohio, 2 p.m. Dec. 5
Coach
Tarrell Robinson (122-67 in six seasons at A&T)
Prediction
Second in MEAC Southern Division; voting by league coaches and sports information directors
Players to watch
Senior G Deja Winters (11.8 points, 33.5 percent 3FG); projected to make second-team All-MEAC
Senior F Jayla Jones-Pack ; projected to make third-team All-MEAC
About the league
Teams are being placed into will be divided into divisions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other division members are favorite Bethune-Cookman, N.C. Central, South Carolina State and Florida A&M.
What they're saying
"I wish that we had a lot of scrimmages, but all-in-all, they're a talented group and this is an uncharacteristic year. It's going to be a process for everybody in the country, not just us." – Robinson, to NCATAggies.com.
