2020-21 college basketball preview: UNCG men

James Dickey’s ability to protect the rim and to switch on the perimeter will be missed, especially by a defense-minded program. But the bigger concern may be shooting, especially from the free-throw line, where the Spartans hit just 63.3 percent to rank 340th among 350 NCAA Division I teams last season. Tight games are often won or lost at the line.

Player to watch

Senior G Isaiah Miller is a known quantity after earning the SoCon’s player of the year and defensive player of the year awards. But the key to living up to expectations may be how 7-1, 220-pound Central Arkansas transfer Hayden Koval fits in with the Spartans. He’s not going to be able to replace Dickey’s defense, but Koval’s 3-point shooting could open the floor for Miller, the Langley twins and others to attack the basket.

Circle the dates

Dec. 4, at Louisville: The finale of the Spartans’ five-game stay in Louisville to open the season will probably be their toughest test.

Dec. 22, at N.C. A&T: UNCG dominated last season’s meeting at the Greensboro Coliseum, 83-50, but a trip to Club Corbett is usually anything but party time for opponents.