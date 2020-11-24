2020-21 college basketball preview: UNCG men

One in a series of previews of the 2020-21 college basketball season:
Coach
Wes Miller, 164-126 in nine seasons at UNCG and overall.
Last season
13-5 Southern Conference, 23-9 overall; lost to East Tennessee State in quarterfinal of Southern Conference tournament.
Preseason prediction
First in SoCon in voting by coaches.
Key losses
• C James Dickey (8.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 53 blocks, third-team All-Southern Conference)
• F Kyrin Galloway (8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 45 blocks)
• G Malik Massey (5.7 points, 72 assists)
Key returnees
• G Kaleb Hunter (10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds)
• G Keyshaun Langley (6.6 points, 60 assists, Southern Conference coaches’ co-Freshman of the Year)
• G Isaiah Miller (17.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 89 steals, Southern Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year)
Key additions
• C Hayden Koval (Central Arkansas transfer, 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds)
• G-F A.J. McGinnis (22 points, 53% 3-point shooting last season at Branson, Mo., Link Year Prep)
The outlook
Wes Miller’s program has won at least 23 games for the last four seasons, so that’s become the standard, but anything short of a conference championship will be a disappointment for these Spartans. Isaiah Miller’s decision to withdraw his name from the NBA draft makes this the most talented team UNCG has had in a long time, but the SoCon is traditionally a one-bid league when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. That means the Spartans will be judged on whether they win the conference tournament.
Strengths
This is Wes Miller’s deepest team, with some talented players unlikely to see significant minutes. The ninth-year coach can go small or big with his lineups and look to exploit mismatches. He also has the conference’s best player, Isaiah Miller, who is a handful offensively and defensively and continues to improve. Speaking of defense, UNCG led the nation in turnover margin last season (+6.4 per game) and should be disruptive again.
Concerns
James Dickey’s ability to protect the rim and to switch on the perimeter will be missed, especially by a defense-minded program. But the bigger concern may be shooting, especially from the free-throw line, where the Spartans hit just 63.3 percent to rank 340th among 350 NCAA Division I teams last season. Tight games are often won or lost at the line.
Player to watch
Senior G Isaiah Miller is a known quantity after earning the SoCon’s player of the year and defensive player of the year awards. But the key to living up to expectations may be how 7-1, 220-pound Central Arkansas transfer Hayden Koval fits in with the Spartans. He’s not going to be able to replace Dickey’s defense, but Koval’s 3-point shooting could open the floor for Miller, the Langley twins and others to attack the basket.
Circle the dates
Dec. 4, at Louisville: The finale of the Spartans’ five-game stay in Louisville to open the season will probably be their toughest test.
Dec. 22, at N.C. A&T: UNCG dominated last season’s meeting at the Greensboro Coliseum, 83-50, but a trip to Club Corbett is usually anything but party time for opponents.
Jan. 2, East Tennessee State: The Spartans’ first conference home game is against the 2020 SoCon tournament champion and could set the tone.
Feb. 10, Furman: The second of UNCG’s two meetings with the team the media picked to win the conference could determine who was right in the preseason polls.
Worst-case scenario
Defenses take away Isaiah Miller’s drives and the Spartans don’t make them pay by hitting 3-point shots. A deep rotation prevents UNCG from finding the lineup it needs to close tight games, where the free-throw shooting woes continue. Even if those nightmare scenarios happen, the floor for this team looks like 20-plus wins and a top-three seed for the SoCon tournament.
Best-case scenario
The shooting improves through offseason work, the Spartans roll through their multi-team event and get a signature win at Louisville on Dec. 4, and they position themselves for an at-large NCAA bid even if they don’t win the SoCon tournament. Then, UNCG cruises through the tournament in Asheville and earns a No. 7 seed. That’s essentially what Wofford did in 2018, so it’s not as crazy as it might sound.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
