2020-21 college basketball preview: UNCG women
2020-21 college basketball preview: UNCG women

One in a series of 2020-21 college basketball previews:

Season opener

At North Carolina, 1 p.m. Nov. 28

Home opener

Campbell, 6 p.m. Dec. 1

Coach

Trina Patterson (67-61 in four seasons at UNCG)

2019-20 record

10-4 Southern Conference (tied for first), 23-9 overall

Prediction

Fifth place in Southern Conference; voting by league coaches

Player to watch

Senior F-G Aja Boyd (11.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 40 blocks); projected to earn All-Southern Conference

What they're saying

"Jay'lin Hastings is getting better every day. She was really good in our intrasquad scrimmage. Khalis Cain is 6-3 and is showing that she can finish. She's finishing better and shooting well. Jordan Releford is becoming a very good scorer at that two-guard position. We're seeing her put in points in practice, and play with intensity. We have players who didn't play much last year but we're seeing growth. We call her 'Sway,' but Jayla Johnson has been doing well. It's going to be very interesting and fun, they're a fun group." – Patterson, to UNCGSpartans.com.

